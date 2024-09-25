Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Urvashi Rautela, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

- Advertisement -

When Madhuri Dixit revealed about her goof-up incident

Mumbai– Bollywood actress-dancer Madhuri Dixit, known for her commendable works like ‘Lajja’ and ‘Devdas’, once revealed an incident while making prawn curry.

In a throwback video with talk show anchor Simi Garewal, Madhuri said, “You know, for a woman, I always say she wears many hats. It’s like, this is the wife’s hat, this is the mom’s hat, this is the professional hat and this is the cook’s hat, I surprised myself a lot of times and him too.”

Madhuri continued, “But there were a few goof-ups too. I didn’t realize, you know, prawns out there are already cooked. So all you do is make your curry, and when the curry is hot, just put them in the curry and I was cooking prawns, and I cooked them for 10-15 minutes and I was cooking them, and I was like, oh, this is going to be really good.”

“I think by the time I got done with those prawns, you can imagine what happened to them because it was so chewy like rubber and he ate them. He ate them, and he’s like, mm, really good. I was just, you know, trying to make me feel good and he said, don’t worry you’ll get a hang of it.” Madhuri concluded.

Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene on October 17, 1999, in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of Madhuri’s elder brother in Southern California.

Their wedding reception in Mumbai was attended by several prominent Indian personalities, including then Chief Minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh, Shivsena chief Bal Thackeray, Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Yash Chopra, Sridevi, and many others.

Later, the ‘Tezaab’ actress relocated to Denver, Colorado, for over a decade. On 17 March 2003, Dixit gave birth to a son, Arin and two years later she gave birth to another son, Ryan on 8 March 2005.

In October 2011, Madhuri Dixit moved back to Mumbai with her family.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the 2022 drama film ‘Maja Ma’ helmed by Anand Tiwari. The film also featured Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and Simone Singh in pivotal roles. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Madhuri will be next seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 3’ opposite Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in a crucial role.

Urvashi Rautela narrates an interesting episode from ‘Mahabharata’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela shared photos of her favorite spot from her ongoing spiritual journey.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi, who has 73 million followers, shared her pictures and narrated an interesting story from the mythological epic Mahabharata.

The ‘Skanda’ actress wrote, “Back at my Fav place (with orange heart) Once in Mahabharata, Bhima was proud of his strength. At that time Hanumanji broke the ego of Bhima. The place where Bhima and Hanumanji met is still situated near Uttarakhand. This place is known as Hanuman Chatti”.

In the pictures, Urvashi is seen seeking blessings from Lord Hanuman and reading about the shlokas from Mahabharata and their sacred meanings.

Earlier, Urvashi shared a clip from the Kedarnath Temple and offered a glimpse of her spiritual visit. In the clip, Urvashi is seen holding the damru in her hand as she seeks blessings from a naga-sadhu sitting behind her.

She made her film debut in 2013 with the action movie ‘Singh Saab the Great’, directed by Anil Sharma. The film starred Sunny Deol, Amrita Rao, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

Urvashi marked her Kannada debut in 2015 with the action film ‘Mr. Airavata’, directed and written by A. P. Arjun and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj. The film featured Darshan, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

She made a special appearance in the song ‘Daddy Mummy’, in the film ‘Bhaag Johnny’, starring Kunal Khemu, Mandana Karimi and Zoa Morani in leading roles.

The 30-year-old actress has starred in films like ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Great Grand Masti’, ‘Hate Story 4’, ‘Pagalpanti’ and ‘Jahangir National University’.

She was last seen in the crime drama ‘Ghuspaithiya’ written and directed by Susi Ganesan. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’, starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

Urvashi also became part of Arul Saravanan’s sci-fi thriller ‘Legend’ alongside actors Geethika, Prabhu, Yogi Babu and Nassar in crucial roles. The film was helmed by ‘Ullaasam’ fame director duo Joseph D. Sami and Jerald Arockiam.

Urvashi next has ‘NBK109’, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, and ‘Kasoor 2’ in the pipeline.

Sonakshi Sinha can’t get enough of bridal outfits

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot for a magazine.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonakshi shared a post from the magazine cover in which she was seen in an elegant bridal outfit that embraced her beauty.

In the picture, the ‘Akira’ actress is seen in a red-colored traditional lehenga which is crafted from a combination of beautiful embroidery filled with various designs and a touch of stellar handy work.

In further detailing, Sonakshi is seen wearing a bridal green polki necklace with earrings set, bracelets and a sparkling green polki gemstone ring.

Earlier, the ‘Dahaad’ fame actress shared some elegant pictures with her better half Zaheer Iqbal and captioned them, “Laal hai mere dil ka haal” (with a heart emoji).

The duo opted for a Rajasthani attire in which Sonakshi was seen in a salwar embellished with golden embroidery in palazzo while Zaheer opted for a Nehru style neck jacket with small mirrors attached to it.

It seems like, Sonakshi is still in the zone of her just-married phase which is getting signified in her recent series of pictures as her love for red and traditional outfits is not getting a pause at all.

On the personal front, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

Sonakshi made her debut opposite the ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ actor in the box-office-crusher ‘Dabangg’ while Zaheer made his debut with Salman’s home production ‘Notebook’.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in ‘Kakuda’ helmed by ‘Munjya’ fame director Aditya Sarpotdar.

The actress is all set to share the screen with her husband in their upcoming romantic drama ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ helmed by Karan Rawal. The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, and a music video, ‘Blockbuster’.

Anushka Sen dazzles in NYC with stylish looks and project sneak peeks

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sen is raising the fashion stakes during her trip to New York City, sharing stunning snapshots from her travel diaries. As she strolls through the vibrant streets, she gives fans a glimpse of her stylish looks while also capturing moments from a project she’s working on.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old actress Anushka, who has 39.4 million followers, shared a delightful series of photos from her NYC adventures. In the snapshots, she looks effortlessly stylish in a brown sleeveless top paired with matching baggy joggers, complemented by minimal makeup and her hair flowing freely.

Accessorising with black sunglasses, white sneakers, and a chic handbag, she exudes casual elegance. Among the highlights is a candid shot of her recording for her project in a cozy room, along with mouthwatering food pics featuring spaghetti and mousse cake, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Times Square.

In the caption, she wrote: “the nyc life”.

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka, who is the official brand ambassador appointed by South Korean tourism, has joined forces with the South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who has won the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, for a global project, reportedly titled ‘Crush’.

According to the reports, Kim Ye-ji will be making her acting debut in the ‘ASIA’ spin-off series, titled ‘Crush’. The Olympian is set to play a killer in this short-form series, which will star Anushka, who previously played the assassin in ASIA.

On the work front, Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV’s show ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show ‘Baalveer’. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani’.

The young diva also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like ‘Crazy Cukkad Family’, and ‘Am I Next’.

She was last seen in the web series ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

Sonam shares BTS of her getting ‘styled to perfection’ by ‘genius’ sister Rhea Kapoor

Mumbai– Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who turned biker chic at the Dior Spring-Summer 2025 showcase at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, shared some behind-the-scenes moments and said that she was “styled to perfection” by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting dolled up for the glitzy affair. At the fashion show, Sonam sported her dark side as she wore a black cotton long dress with a corset. It also had a voluminous shirt with puffed sleeves, along with gold buttons.

She completed her look with a black trench coat with floral cross-stitch embroidery.

She teamed up the ensemble with a pair of daring black knee-length leather boots and a septum ring.

For the caption, she wrote: “Springtime in Paris with Dior and my sister by my side – nothing better! Wearing the stunning @dior SS 2025 collection, styled to perfection by the one and only @rheakapoor, whose genius never ceases to amaze me.”

“Makeup magic by @namratasoni, effortless waves by @stephanelancien, and an incredible style team @abhilashatd, @chandnimodha_, @manishamelwani, and @niyatiij pulling it all together.

“Captured beautifully by @thehouseofpixels and @vaishnavpraveen, with moments immortalized by @shakeelbinafzal. Forever Paris, forever Dior, forever Rhea. #DiorSS25 #ParisianDreams #SonamAndRhea”

On the work front, the 39-year-old actress started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Black”. She made her debut in front of the camera in 2007 with the romantic drama “Saawariya” opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story ‘White Nights’.

After her debut, Sonam featured in movies like ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. She gained critical acclaim after her work in the 2016 biographical “Neerja” directed by Ram Madhvani.

The movie revolved around the real-life event– the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

She was then seen in films such as ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’.

Preity Zinta drops a heartwarming selfie with mom & adorable bunny

Mumbai– On a delightful Wednesday, actress Preity Zinta brightened her followers’ day with an adorable selfie featuring her mother and an irresistible little bunny.

Preity delighted her 12 million Instagram followers with a heartwarming selfie alongside her mother and an adorable bunny.

Captured during a fun outing at a petting zoo, she shared the moment with the caption: “While the kids ran around, mom & I managed to take a quick selfie with this little bunny… Spreading love at a petting zoo. #Mom #Weekend #ting.” The post beautifully highlights the joy of family time and the little moments that bring us together.

On the personal front, Zinta married Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. In 2021, they became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy named– Jai and Gia.

Preity made her debut in 1998 with a supporting role in the romantic thriller film ‘Dil Se…’ Co-written and directed by Mani Ratnam, the film set against the backdrop of insurgency in Assam, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead.

She then starred in the commercially successful thriller ‘Soldier’. The action thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan, featured Bobby Deol, Rakhee Gulzar, Farida Jalal, Suresh Oberoi, Dalip Tahil, Sharat Saxena, Salim Ghouse and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Preity has been a part of films like– ‘Sangharsh’, ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’, ‘Mission Kashmir’, ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’, ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’.

She is best known for her role in the 2003 science fiction film ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity and Rekha. She has appeared in ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, the 2003 romantic film directed by Nikhil Advani. The film starred Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan.

Preity played the lead in 2004 epic romantic film ‘Veer-Zaara’ directed and produced by Yash Chopra. It starred Shah Rukh Khan as Veer and Preity as Zaara Hayaat Khan.

She next has ‘Lahore 1947’ in the pipeline. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. (IANS)