“Threads of India” Set to Light Up Burlington as IAB Celebrates Diwali

- Advertisement -

Burlington, MA — This year, Diwali promises to be a celebration like no other as Indian Americans for Burlington (IAB) brings the theme “Threads of India” to life on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at Burlington Commons.

From 2 PM to 6 PM, this event will showcase the richness and diversity of India’s traditional weaves and handicrafts, inviting the community to come together in a colorful, cultural celebration.

With a packed program of activities, “IAB Diwali 2024” aims to captivate attendees of all ages.

IAB President Deepa Agrawal said: “The celebration will feature cultural dance performances that blend the traditional and contemporary, with local artists showcasing the rich dance traditions of India. Adding a unique twist to the festivities, a Kids Entrepreneurs Segment will offer young innovators a platform to present their creative ideas and burgeoning businesses, highlighting the next generation of talent within the community.”

For the younger attendees, there will be an array of art and craft activities designed to spark creativity, while the adults can explore boutique shopping opportunities, with vendors offering everything from traditional Indian garments to modern goods added secretary Smita Kapadia. Attendees can also indulge in intricate henna designs from skilled artists or take their chances with raffles for a shot at winning exciting prizes.

One of the highlights of this year’s celebration will be a Fashion Show that aims to showcase the beauty of traditional Indian attire and the artistry of Indian weaves and handicrafts. The show will feature students from Burlington High School and the South Asian Student Association (SASA), proudly celebrating their cultural heritage and bridging generations with a display of elegance and craftsmanship.

Adding a culinary dimension to the celebration, “The Treasury Kitchen” will serve up a range of authentic Indian dishes, promising to take attendees on a flavorful journey through the diverse tastes of India.

In addition to the cultural festivities, IAB has invited guests from the town select board and other local organizations, further emphasizing the community spirit and inclusivity of the event.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together for this special celebration,” said Atul Bhamar(Treasurer), from IAB. “This year’s theme, ‘Threads of India,’ not only reflects the beauty of our traditional weaves but also our shared values and heritage. We hope everyone will come out to enjoy the day and experience the warmth of our community. We would also like to thank Burlington town and all our generous sponsors for supporting IAB in organizing this event every year”.

The event is expected to draw a diverse crowd, eager to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and flavors of India. The organizers hope that the participation of local students will inspire pride in cultural traditions and foster a deeper sense of community spirit.

Event Details:

· Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024(Rain Date Oct 1st 2024)

· Time: 2 PM – 6 PM

· Location: Burlington Commons

· Admission: Free.