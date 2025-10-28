Inside the 2025 New England Choice Awards: Meet the Team Leading This Year’s Celebration

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– The 9th Annual New England Choice Awards (NECA) Gala is set to return in grand style on November 1, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel, celebrating excellence and leadership across business, academia, healthcare, arts, philanthropy, and community service.

Organized by INE MultiMedia, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit organization, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, this year’s event will bring together about 400 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, academics, philanthropists, and community changemakers for an evening of inspiration, connection, and recognition.

At the 2025 gala, former PepsiCo CEO and Chair Indra Nooyi will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, headlining a lineup of remarkable honorees including:

Sanjay Sarma (MIT) – Academia & Innovation Award

Shadaj (Rajesh Godbole) – Art & Culture Visionary Award

Naveen Pawar, Co-founder, Mighty Squirrel – Business Luminary Award

Dr. Anil Chandraker, MD – Healthcare Trailblazer Award

Dr. Gopala Dwarakanath, MD – Legacy in Community Service Award

Judge Neil Sherring – Legal & Justice Champion Award

New England Malayalee Association (NEMA) – Non-Profit Organization of the Year.

Behind this signature celebration is a powerhouse organizing team—an extraordinary group of professionals and community leaders whose collective experience spans industries, disciplines, and continents.

Anu Chitrapu – Senior Executive, Bank of America

With over 25 years in corporate leadership, Anu Chitrapu is a Senior Executive at Bank of America and a past President of TiE-Boston. She serves on the Advisory Board of the Museum of Science and the Asian Community Fund at The Boston Foundation.

A graduate of the MIT Sloan School of Management, Anu is a community trailblazer dedicated to empowering women and supporting innovation, education, and leadership development across Greater Boston.

Upendra Mishra – Publisher, Storyteller, and Marketing Strategist

Upendra Mishra, founder of Precise Marketing and publisher of multiple regional media platforms, is an acclaimed storyteller, documentary filmmaker, and interviewer. Through his Face-to-Face interview series, he has profiled leading entrepreneurs, physicians, and thought leaders across New England. A documentary filmmaker, Mishra’s projects such as The Untold Story of Indian Music in America and Enabling Vision explore cultural evolution and social impact. Educated at institutions including USC, El Colegio de Mexico, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, he combines analytical depth with creative storytelling.

Mondira (Mandy) Pant – Senior Director, Intel Corporation

A global technology leader, Mondira Pant, Ph. D., serves as Senior Director of Product-Foundry Interface and Pathfinding at Intel, where she bridges product design and advanced semiconductor technologies. A respected authority in VLSI engineering, she has authored more than 20 technical papers and holds multiple patents. Pant has been instrumental in fostering academic-industry collaboration worldwide and is a frequent keynote speaker at major conferences. Her career reflects a lifelong commitment to innovation, mentorship, and advancing women in STEM.

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD – President, INE MultiMedia and Co-Founder, NECA

A physician, media personality, and passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, Dr. Manju Sheth serves as President of India New England Multimedia and the visionary force behind both the New England Choice Awards and the Woman of the Year Gala. She hosts the talk show Chai with Manju, featuring luminaries such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, Sudha Murthy, and Sadhguru. Dr. Sheth has been recognized among YWCA’s 150 Influential Women in Massachusetts and the 50 Most Influential Indian Americans in the state. A TEDx speaker, author, and healthcare leader, she continues to drive conversations around equity, leadership, and representation.

Aditi Taylor – Executive Vice President, MFS Investment Management

As Executive Vice President and Head of Operations at MFS Investment Management, Aditi Taylor oversees investment operations, performance, and risk management for one of Boston’s leading financial institutions. Previously a Partner at Deloitte Advisory LLP, she brings nearly two decades of consulting experience. Aditi has been honored as a Boston Business Journal “40 Under 40” leader, a Leader in Diversity, and one of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s Ten Outstanding Young Leaders. Beyond her professional roles, she has served as President of community organizations such as the India Association of Greater Boston.

Celebrating Community and Excellence

Together, this distinguished organizing team ensures that the New England Choice Awards continue to stand as one of the region’s most anticipated and meaningful celebrations, recognizing exceptional individuals who are shaping the cultural, social, and economic fabric of New England.

The 2025 NECA Gala promises a night of recognition, inspiration, and unity, as honorees and attendees alike gather to celebrate excellence and leadership that transcends industries and generations.

The 9th Annual New England Choice Awards Gala will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.