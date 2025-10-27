Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Anupam Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ayushmann Khurrana Calls ‘Thamma’ His Most Thrilling Role Yet

MUMBAI, India — Ayushmann Khurrana says his new film “Thamma” is unlike anything he’s ever done before — and it’s pushed him harder than any project yet.

The actor, best known for quirky, realistic dramas like “Bala” and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” said stepping into a fantastical universe was both “thrilling and challenging.” “It’s my first big Diwali release and my first time playing someone powerful, alpha, and action-oriented,” he said. “People haven’t seen me like this.”

Khurrana added that “Thamma,” the newest addition to Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, gave him a chance to explore “the genesis of Betaal” in a unique way. “It’s a complete shift from my usual realistic characters. I feel lucky that audiences have embraced it.”

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, “Thamma” hit theaters on October 21 and stars Rashmika Mandanna as a vampiric mystery woman and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the sinister Yakshasan.

Malaika Arora Jokes About Mumbai’s Endless Rains in Viral Post

MUMBAI, India — Malaika Arora had a hilarious reaction to Mumbai’s never-ending rains, taking a lighthearted dig at the city’s chaotic weather.

Posting on social media, the actress shared a meme that read, “I’m looking out for that geography teacher who taught me monsoon is only 4 months,” adding an angry emoji. Her followers couldn’t agree more as the unpredictable showers continued to drench the city.

Fresh off her 50th birthday celebrations in Goa with sister Amrita Arora, son Arhaan Khan, and close friends, Malaika also took time to thank everyone for their love and wishes. “My heart is full. Thank you all for making my 50th truly special,” she wrote.

Among those who wished her were filmmaker Karan Johar, who called her “a girl with a large heart and sublime soul,” and actor Arjun Kapoor, who said, “Keep soaring, keep smiling.”

Malaika is currently seen judging the reality show India’s Got Talent.

Anupam Kher Finds Peace in Switzerland with Mohammed Rafi’s Classic Tune

MUMBAI, India — Anupam Kher is soaking up serenity in Switzerland, calling one quiet stretch of road “the most magical street in the world.”

The veteran actor shared a video of himself strolling through the lush green countryside while Mohammed Rafi and Sonu Nigam’s melody “Pukarta Chala Hoon Main” played in the background. “Nature always heals, rejuvenates, restores,” he wrote. “And some old Hindi film songs add more magic to the most magical street in the world.”

Kher also paid tribute to late filmmaker Yash Chopra during his trip, stopping by the Jungfrau Railway’s Yash Chopra train. “What an amazing feeling to see Yashji’s name here. You are the greatest,” he said in an emotional video.

Reflecting on Chopra’s legacy, Kher noted that “one man’s cinematic vision changed Switzerland’s tourism industry,” adding that the country now proudly displays Chopra’s name on trains, statues, and even restaurants. “Yash ji, you will always be the greatest,” he wrote.

Shilpa Shetty Kicks Off the Week with a Balance Challenge

MUMBAI, India — Shilpa Shetty is giving her fans a new kind of Monday motivation — a challenge all about balance.

The actress and fitness guru shared a video on Instagram showing off her incredible poise and flexibility as she held a yoga pose with ease. “Balance is a muscle, train it,” she wrote, urging followers to test how long they can stay steady.

Shilpa explained that balance yoga strengthens the feet, ankles, calves, knees, and thighs while sharpening focus and grounding the mind. “It stimulates the root chakra and stabilizes both body and mind,” she added.

Known for her weekly fitness inspiration, the 50-year-old star continues to promote mindful living through yoga and wellness routines.

Up next, she’ll appear in the Kannada action film KD: The Devil alongside Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, now rescheduled after its earlier September release date.

Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan, Says His “Broken Bones” Look Up to the Legend

MUMBAI, India — Hrithik Roshan had the ultimate fan moment when he bumped into action legend Jackie Chan in Beverly Hills — and couldn’t resist a cheeky tribute.

Sharing photos on Instagram, the Bollywood star wrote, “Fancy meeting you here sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always,” with Carl Douglas’s “Kung Fu Fighting” playing in the background.

The two stars were all smiles in casual outfits, posing outside a hotel during Hrithik’s U.S. vacation with girlfriend Saba Azad. The couple recently shared cozy winter snapshots from their trip, captioned, “Nothing better than winter walking.”

Hrithik is gearing up for his OTT debut as a producer with Prime Video’s thriller Storm, directed by Ajitpal Singh, and will soon begin work on Krrish 4, which marks his directorial debut as well as his return as the iconic superhero. (Source: IANS)