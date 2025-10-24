Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan mourns ad legend Piyush Pandey

Mumbai– Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has shared a moving tribute to advertising giant Piyush Pandey, who passed away at 70.

On X (formerly Twitter), SRK wrote, “Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. It was an honor being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionized the ad industry in India. Rest in peace, my friend. Will miss you lots.”

Actor Gajraj Rao also remembered Pandey as the “Sam Manekshaw of Indian advertising,” praising his unmatched creativity and deep understanding of Indian society.

Pandey, a Padma Shri awardee and longtime Executive Chairman and Global Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy, had been battling a severe infection, the agency confirmed. He passed away peacefully on Friday morning.

Janhvi Kapoor recites emotional poem for late mother Sridevi

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor paid a tearful tribute to her late mother, legendary star Sridevi, by reciting a heartfelt poem she wrote for her.

Appearing on the talk show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” alongside Karan Johar, Janhvi read lines that moved everyone on set: “Bachi thi phir achanak ek din woh haq kho diya… Apni awaaz kho ke apni maa ki awaaz me baat karti hu, Issi jariye me unke paas bhi rakhti hu.”

Sridevi passed away in Dubai in 2018 at the age of 54, just months before Janhvi’s debut in Dhadak. The loss shook the nation, with thousands gathering to bid farewell to the beloved actress.

Since then, Janhvi has gone on to star in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Bawaal, and Mr & Mrs Mahi. Her latest hit, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office.

Rashmika Mandanna says she’s ‘not very good with expectations’

New Delhi– Rashmika Mandanna, known as the “National Crush,” is thrilled about the roaring success of her new horror comedy Thamma but admits she avoids setting high expectations.

“Honestly, when you’re doing a film, you just hope it does well,” Rashmika said. “I’m not very good with expectations. It’s more of a relief once people are enjoying it—like, yes, I did it.”

Thamma, which stars Rashmika alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana, opened strong with Rs 25.11 crore on Day One and has crossed Rs 57 crore in four days.

The actress believes the film’s charm lies in its connection to Indian folklore. “These stories have always been part of our culture. Now we’re finally showing them, and that’s why everyone—from kids to parents—relates to it,” she said with a smile.

Fact Check: Deepika Padukone never tweeted about Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’ teaser

Mumbai– Social media was buzzing after a fake post claiming to be from actress Deepika Padukone went viral, reacting to the first look of Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit. The bogus account falsely quoted her saying, “I am sad but wonderful video Sandeep Reddy and happy birthday #Prabhas sir.”

The tweet quickly spread across X, misleading fans into believing Deepika had commented on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest project. In reality, the post came from an impersonator.

Deepika, who was earlier attached to Spirit, was reportedly replaced by Triptii Dimri. While reasons for her exit remain unclear, reports suggest creative and contractual differences.

The film’s teaser, dropped in five Indian languages, introduced Prabhas as an ex-cop and confirmed the cast featuring Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, Kanchana, and Vivek Oberoi. Vanga shared the teaser on X, writing, “Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a sound story in five Indian languages straight from the heart.”

Ayushmann Khurrana says saying yes to ‘Thamma’ was a ‘no-brainer’

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the buzz around his latest horror-comedy Thamma, and the actor says he signed on instantly after reading the script.

“It wasn’t just one thing,” Ayushmann shared. “You look at the story, the director, the producer—and the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is already a hit franchise. So saying yes to Thamma was a no-brainer.”

The Bala star reunites with producer Dinesh Vijan and works for the first time with director Aditya Sarpotdar. “I play Alok Goyal, an awkward underdog who turns into a vampire-like superhero named Betal,” he revealed. “He has powers but doesn’t know how to use them—that’s where the comedy kicks in.”

Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, Thamma stars Ayushmann alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. The film follows a journalist who becomes a supernatural protector after a mysterious encounter, continuing Maddock’s growing horror-comedy universe.

Anupam Kher finds peace and healing in nature’s silence

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared how time spent in nature helps him reconnect with himself and find peace amid life’s chaos.

In a reflective Instagram post, the Tanvi the Great star wrote, “Sometimes knowing yourself can be the beginning of all wisdom! Only nature has the power to heal, even if you think you don’t need healing.”

The 70-year-old actor, who hails from Shimla and Kashmir, shared a video walking through a forest in Switzerland, drawing parallels to his childhood memories. “Nature can heal you, rejuvenate you, make you feel calm,” he said. “You have to take a pause in life to reinvent yourself.”

Kher added that one doesn’t need luxury to find peace—just a quiet place to reflect. “Have a conversation with yourself,” he urged. “When the place is serene, it truly happens.” (Source: IANS)