Industry Welcomes ₹4,500 Crore Plan to Modernise Semiconductor Complex Limited in Mohali

NEW DELHI:–The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has welcomed the central government’s decision to allocate ₹4,500 crore for modernising the Semiconductor Complex Limited (SCL) in Mohali, calling it a significant step toward strengthening India’s semiconductor capabilities.

According to IESA, the investment will enable SCL to support pilot production, small-volume fabrication and early-stage prototyping, helping reduce the time it takes to bring semiconductor ideas to market. The association noted that the planned upgrade to a 180 nm fabrication node could expand business opportunities and increase production capacity by as much as 100 times.

In a statement, IESA President Ashok Chandak urged coordination between the central and state governments to ensure timely land allotment and infrastructure clearances. He said such cooperation would be critical to preventing delays and reducing uncertainty during the modernisation process.

IESA said the upgraded facility will be important for strategic sectors including defence, aerospace, and space, where trusted and indigenous semiconductor manufacturing is essential. It added that the SCL campus could evolve into a national centre for training and talent development, providing access to electronic design automation tools, hands-on workforce training, and stronger partnerships between industry and academia.

The association also noted that stable policy support under the India Semiconductor Mission would help SCL scale production, integrate with the broader supply chain, and contribute to export and innovation goals. It said a consortium approach involving the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the state government could strengthen the facility’s long-term impact.

Earlier, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a clear roadmap for SCL Mohali, including a major expansion of wafer production capacity. SCL will also continue providing fabrication support to students, researchers, and startups working to convert chip designs into silicon.

The modernisation project marks one of the key steps in India’s efforts to enhance domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reduce dependence on global supply chains. (Source: IANS)