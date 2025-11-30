At IFFI 2025, Ramesh Sippy Reflects on What Made Sholay’s Jay–Veeru Enduring Icons

- Advertisement -

GOA–At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy revisited the making of Sholay and discussed why the friendship between its central characters, Jay and Veeru, remains one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable on-screen bonds even 50 years after the film’s release.

Speaking at a session titled “50 Years of Sholay: Why Sholay Still Resonates,” Sippy said the tone of the film was set early through the song “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge.” “The best way to begin is with that iconic song,” he said, crediting lyricist Anand Bakshi and composer R.D. Burman for capturing the spirit of the two characters.

Sippy emphasised that the film’s enduring appeal was built on collective effort. “Every member of the unit – the technicians, the musicians, everyone – is important to a film like this,” he said. Calling himself “the captain of the ship,” he noted that strong writers, camerawork, music, and background score were all central to shaping the final product. “RD Burman did a marvellous job with that,” he added.

The filmmaker also spoke about the film’s visual and technical approach. “From the very first frame, you can feel the impact of the land you are entering and the kind of film you are about to experience,” he said. He noted that Sholay was among the first Indian films to bring in an international fight team, with action specialists coming from the UK to expand the scale of its sequences.

Sippy went on to reflect on the casting of Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh, a performance that went on to redefine Hindi film antagonists. He described Khan as “a discovery,” recalling that he had once seen him act in a play but had not initially considered him for Sholay. The suggestion came from screenwriters Salim–Javed, and the timing aligned because Danny Denzongpa, originally cast as Gabbar, was abroad shooting another film. According to Sippy, the team made no adjustments for language or accent. “Amjad’s UP-style accent worked beautifully,” he said. “Danny’s absence gave birth to Amjad Khan as Gabbar, and the rest is history.”

Released in 1975, Sholay featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini. Although the film opened to a lukewarm box-office response, it went on to become widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most influential works. Characters such as Jay, Veeru, Basanti, Thakur, and Gabbar have continued to occupy a prominent place in popular culture.

At IFFI, Sippy’s reflections highlighted how elements ranging from music and performances to technical choices shaped the film’s legacy, and why its characters remain central to the Indian cinematic imagination five decades later. (Source: IANS)