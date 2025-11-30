Gita Mahotsav in Nepal Highlights Continuing Relevance of Bhagavad Gita

- Advertisement -

BIRGUNJ, Nepal–The Consulate General of India in Birgunj, Nepal, in partnership with ISKCON Birgunj, marked the Gita Mahotsav on Saturday with a programme that underscored the contemporary relevance of the Bhagavad Gita. Scholars and participants discussed the text’s guidance on duty, reflection, and resilience in daily life.

According to a statement posted by the Indian Consulate on X, students recited verses from the Shrimad Bhagwat Gita and presented cultural performances based on its themes. The event also included an exhibition of Gita-related books and was attended by people from various walks of life.

Indian missions worldwide are observing the International Gita Mahotsav 2025, which highlights the philosophical and spiritual teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. The annual celebration is held on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, the day traditionally associated with Lord Krishna’s discourse to Arjun on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Similar events have taken place in other countries in recent days. The Embassy of India in Morocco hosted recitations and spiritual discussions earlier this week, stating, “From Kurukshetra to Rabat, the message of the Bhagavad Gita continues to inspire the world.”

On November 27, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra addressed the opening of the 10th International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The MEA has partnered with the Government of Haryana to take the event to 54 countries, with participation from 20 foreign scholars in various sessions.

In Italy, the Consulate General of India in Milan collaborated with the Italian Hindu Union to host a programme on November 18. The event included a lecture by Professor Paolo Magnone of the Istituto Superiore di Scienze Religiose di Milano, who spoke on the Gita’s enduring significance as a guide for navigating challenges.

The celebrations in Birgunj added to this series of international events, reflecting the ongoing global engagement with the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. (Source: IANS)