India’s 19-Year-Old Kavin Quintal Makes Historic Superbike Debut in Spain

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain– Kavin Samaar Quintal, a 19-year-old racer from Chennai, made history by becoming the first Indian to finish in the top four at Spain’s prestigious Copa de España de Velocidad Superbike championship, held at the famed 4.4-kilometer Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto.

Racing as a wildcard entry with the EasyRace team and supported by Gaman Racing Global Service of Teruel, Quintal rode a BMW M1000RR against a fiercely competitive field that included riders on Ducati, Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki machines. Despite an early fall, he fought back to finish fourth out of 29 riders, clocking a race time of 14:20.782.

Quintal’s performance at one of Spain’s top national racing events, held from October 3 to 5, drew praise for his composure and adaptability. In the second race, he secured seventh place, further proving his quick adjustment to European racing standards. The race was won by Spain’s Daniel Saez on a Yamaha.

The Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, named after Spain’s legendary motorcyclist, regularly hosts major Formula One and MotoGP events. Quintal’s result marks a milestone moment for Indian motorsport, signaling a growing presence on the international racing scene.

Born in 2005, Quintal currently competes in the AP250 class of the Asia Road Racing Championship with Honda Racing India. He was the first Indian to race in the World Supersport 300 Championship in the Czech Republic in 2024 and also participated in the FIM JuniorGP series that year. His earlier achievements include winning the Indian Honda Talent Cup NSF 250R in 2021 and earning consistent top finishes in the Asia Talent Cup.

“Racing in Spain gives Kavin an international platform to showcase Indian talent at the highest level. This is a turning point toward elite status,” said his father, Calvin Quintal.

Kavin, whose grandfather Pratap Kumar once raced at the legendary Sholavaram circuit near Chennai, said the experience was transformative. “Competing in Spain has been a dream come true. Racing at Jerez sharpened my skills and gave me invaluable experience. I owe this opportunity to EasyRace and Gaman Racing,” he said.

BMW EasyRace Team Manager Eduardo Salvador praised the teenager’s debut performance, calling it a sign of big things to come. “Kavin’s performance in his debut speaks volumes. We see potential for an enduring international career,” he said. (Source: IANS)