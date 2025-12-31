Indian Stock Markets End 2025 on Strong Note as Nifty Logs 10th Consecutive Year of Gains

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Indian equity markets finished the final trading session of the calendar year on a strong note, bolstered by broad-based buying across most sectors despite continued pressure on information technology stocks.

At the closing bell, the Sensex settled at 85,220.6, gaining 545.52 points or 0.64 percent. The Nifty also finished higher at 26,129.6, up 190.75 points or 0.74 percent. Analysts noted that holding above the 26,000 mark remains crucial to sustain the ongoing uptrend and keep the possibility of a retest of the all-time high at 26,320 intact. Market watchers stated that a decisive breakout above 26,200–26,230 could open the door for a sharper move toward the 26,300–26,500 zone.

With this performance, the Nifty marked its tenth consecutive calendar year of gains, rising 10.5 percent in 2025. The Sensex also posted a solid annual performance, ending the year with a total gain of 9.06 percent.

Significant buying interest was seen in several heavyweight stocks on the BSE. Shares of Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, and Axis Bank ended among the top gainers for the day. Conversely, technology stocks such as TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys faced selling pressure, while Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, and ICICI Bank also closed in the red.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices during the final session. The Nifty MidCap 100 index ended 0.95 percent higher, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index rose 1.11 percent. For the full calendar year 2025, the Nifty MidCap 100 gained 5.7 percent, extending its winning streak to six consecutive years. In contrast, the Nifty SmallCap index declined 5.6 percent during the year, bringing its two-year rally to an end.

Sector-wise, the markets showed broad strength. Except for the Nifty IT index, which slipped 0.3 percent, all other sectoral indices closed in positive territory. The Nifty Oil and Gas index led the gains with a rise of 2.66 percent. Banking, realty, metal, consumer durables, media, and chemical stocks also saw strong buying, with each sector gaining more than 1 percent by the close of trade.

Analysts said that the upbeat close reflected positive investor sentiment as Indian markets wrapped up the calendar year on a firm footing. (Source: IANS)