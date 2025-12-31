Virat Kohli Rings in 2026 with Masked Photo Alongside Anushka Sharma

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — Indian cricket star Virat Kohli welcomed the arrival of 2026 by sharing a lighthearted moment with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. In a social media post on Wednesday, the former Indian captain shared a photograph of the couple wearing masks, with Kohli opting for a playful Spider-Man style mask to ring in the new year.

“Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

The post quickly drew views and a wave of comments from fans wishing the couple well for the year ahead. The update comes during a period of professional success for the cricketer, who has been in peak form in One Day International cricket following his retirement from the T20I and Test formats.

Kohli recently returned to India’s top domestic one-day tournament for the first time in 15 years. He made a significant impact by scoring 131 and 77 runs in consecutive innings, demonstrating his continued talent and desire to play at this level.

During this recent run, Kohli made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket, breaking the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar. He is next scheduled to take the field against Railways on January 6 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

His strong domestic form follows a successful international stint in South Africa, where he led India to a 2-1 series victory with two centuries and a half-century in the three-match series.

The Indian national team is set to convene in Vadodara on January 8 to begin preparations for an upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. That series will open in Vadodara on January 11, with subsequent matches scheduled for Rajkot on January 14 and Indore on January 18. A five-match T20I series is slated to follow between January 21 and January 31. (Source: IANS)