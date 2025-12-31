Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects on Difficult 2025 Following Family Trauma

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account on Wednesday to reflect on 2025, which she described as a tough year for her and her entire family.

Sharing a photograph of herself with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, she wrote, “As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year… we walked this far.”

The actress spoke candidly about the emotional toll the past twelve months have taken on her household. “2025 has been a difficult year for us, our children and our families… But we went through it, heads held high, laughing and holding on. We cried a lot, we prayed and now we are here… 2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, love will conquer all, and that children are braver than we think.”

Kareena also expressed gratitude toward the public for their support. “We want to thank our fans, our friends, and everyone who stood by us and continues to support us… and above all, the lord almighty.”

The year was marked by a violent incident in January 2025, when a burglar attacked Saif Ali Khan at his residence. The actor was hospitalized for nearly 10 days after suffering multiple stab wounds and a spinal injury. During a later appearance on the talk show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” Saif revealed that the intruder had also injured their younger son, Jeh, and their nanny.

Saif described the terrifying night, explaining that he jumped on the attacker after finding him in Jeh’s room with a knife. “At that point, he had cut me everywhere—my neck and my back—and there was blood everywhere,” he recalled. He also mentioned that his son Taimur witnessed the aftermath and feared for his father’s life.

Despite the trauma, the family is looking toward 2026 with a sense of resilience. “We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies, immense gratitude and positivity, and an undying passion for what we do best… the movies… Like I always say, CHAR DI KALA. Happy New Year, everyone…!” (Source: IANS)