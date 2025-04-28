YouTube Appoints Gunjan Soni as Country Managing Director for India

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — YouTube announced Monday the appointment of Gunjan Soni as its new Country Managing Director for India, bringing on board a seasoned leader with more than two decades of experience across business, technology, marketing, and e-commerce.

Soni will be tasked with steering YouTube’s growth and innovation strategies in one of its largest and most dynamic markets.

“YouTube’s journey in India continues to be vibrant and dynamic, reflecting a country filled with immense creative energy and potential,” said Gautam Anand, Vice President of YouTube APAC. “I am excited to welcome Gunjan, a seasoned leader, to guide our next phase of growth.”

Anand highlighted Soni’s deep understanding of the creator economy and India’s video commerce landscape, adding that her leadership will help accelerate creator growth, unlock new opportunities, and further engage users across India’s expanding digital ecosystem.

Soni joins YouTube from ZALORA, where she served as Group CEO for six years in Singapore. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in expanding ZALORA’s business through new categories and models, enhancing user experience with personalized services, and driving customer loyalty through innovative programs.

She also brings significant experience from India’s media and marketing sectors, having served as Executive Vice President at Star India and as Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra. Earlier in her career, Soni was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, specializing in consumer and marketing strategies. She currently serves on the board of CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 real estate services company.

“I am both humbled and thrilled to join this dynamic team and lead a platform that has long supported the powerhouse of talent that is the Indian creator economy,” Soni said in a statement. “Witnessing how YouTube empowers creators and connects communities across India is truly inspiring.”

Soni expressed her enthusiasm for building on YouTube’s strong foundation in India, fostering innovation, and expanding the platform’s role in helping creators unlock new storytelling opportunities and reach global audiences.

“I am excited to work with and support our incredible partners across the ecosystem,” she added.

As one of YouTube’s largest global markets, India continues to be a key focus for the company, which has played a central role in empowering local creators and shaping the digital content landscape. (Source: IANS)