Indian Classical Singer Arati Ankalikar to Give a 3-Hour Concert at MIT’s New Music Building on March 22, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, MA—MITHAS, a non-profit organization that presents Hindustani and Carnatic classical music concerts and invites world-class musicians to perform at MIT and in the Greater Boston, will host Indian classical singer Arati Ankalikar for a three-hour concert on March 22, 2025, at MIT’s brand-new Edward and Joyce Linde Music Building. The event is supported by the LearnQuest Academy of Music. (MIT Photos Credit: MIT News and Ken’ichi Suzuki)

The program will be held from 6:00 pm at the Thomas Tull Concert Hall at the state-of-the-art Edward and Joyce Linde Music Building, located at 201 Amherst Street in Cambridge, MA. Ankalikar will be the first major artist to perform at MIT’s new ultramodern and advanced concert hall, which will become formal home of MITHAS.

Other artists include Kedar Naphade (harmonium), Suryaksha Deshpande (tabla), Suhail Yusuf Khan (sarangi), and Anuradha Palakurthi as vocal support.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ankalikar, Palakurthi, LearnQuest Academy of Music Founder Pradeep Shukla and its supporter Sanjay Jain talk about the upcoming program.

To watch the full video interview, please click here, or on the image below.

To buy tickets for the concert, please click here.

Ankalikar learned singing from some of India’s best vocalists. She became a great singer in her own right—winning national awards and recognized as one of the top vocalists of her generation.

Today, learning and teaching have become an integral part of Ankalikar. As she has mellowed and perfected her own singing, she has also become a great teacher. She uses teaching techniques she learned from her parents, her teachers and her own students to instill a sense and pride of Indian music.

In addition to classical and semi-classical, Ankalikar has sung for Bollywood and Marathi movies. She awarded National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the Konkani film Anternaad. Other awards bestowed upon her include Maharashtra State Award for best playback singer, V.Shantaram Award and Maharashtra Times Award for a Marathi Film De Dhakka (2008).

In 2013, Ms. Ankalikar was again awarded with National Award for Best Female Playback singer for the second time for a Marathi movie, Samhita. She was the main playback singer for the Sham Benegal’s film: Sardari Begum.