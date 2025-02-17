Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s reunion ignites fans’ wishes for ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2’

Mumbai– Actors Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s recent reunion sparked a wave of excitement among fans on social media

The duo, who shared screen space in the iconic “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,” has left fans eagerly hoping for a sequel. As photos and videos from their reunion went viral, many are now demanding “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2.” Ameesha also took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming photo of herself posing with Hrithik, adding their popular song “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” to the post.

In the image, both flaunted radiant smiles as they posed together. For the caption, the ‘Gadar actress wrote, “About last night — lovely evening with SONIA’s ROHIT — for me, you’ll always be my Duggu BROSNAN first and then @hrithikroshan the superstar later.” Notably, fans were quick to react, with many demanding ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2.’

Echoing similar sentiments, one fan commented, “Really looking forward to watching them together as a lead pair opposite each other! Really wish a producer-director is reading this!! Big fan of @ameeshapatel9 & @hrithikroshan.” Another said, “Vote for – Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2.” A third user wrote, “My favorite couple, plisss Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2 plissss, we wait.” “Part 2 banana chaiye,” read another comment.

Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” marked the Bollywood debut of both Hrithik and Ameesha. The 2000 romantic thriller also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon, and Tannaz Irani. Upon its release on January 14, 2000, the film became an instant blockbuster, grossing over ₹800 million worldwide. It went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 2000 globally.

At the star-studded success bash of Netflix’s ‘The Roshans,’ Hrithik shared a heartwarming moment with Ameesha. The glitzy event was attended by an array of celebrities, including Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Anu Malik, Saba Azad, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Bhushan Kumar, Sam Kaushal, Mallika Sherawat, Pashmina Roshan, Jeetendra, Alka Yagnik, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Anupam Kher, Vaani Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Udit Narayan, and David Dhawan, among many others.

Kajol masterfully juggles work and knitting in a fun new video

Mumbai– Actress Kajol recently showcased her multitasking skills.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dilwale’ actress posted an amusing and heartwarming video where she is seen knitting while simultaneously getting her hair styled by her hairdresser. Kajol captioned the video, “I always land up with cool people doing cool things… multitasking is fun when ur laughing and working and knitting all together! Amen! #knitting #multitasking #coolpeople.”

The video captures the actress sitting while getting her hair styled and knitting at the same time. The way she knits without even looking suggests that Kajol is a pro at it. This is not the first time that the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress has shared her knitting skills on social media.

Kajol had previously posted her glamorous photo in a stunning red dress on Valentine’s Day. Alongside it, she wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to myself…I Love You! #selflove #the #greatest #love #of #all.” Ajay Devgn wished his better half on Valentine’s Day with a special post. He shared a throwback picture with Kajol, where both of them were seen twinning in white. For the caption, the actor wrote, “Figured early on who to share my heart with… and till date, it remains the same! My #Valentine today & everyday @kajol.”

Work-wise, Kajol’s most recent project was the intense thriller “Do Patti,” where she shared the screen with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the Baazigar actress played the role of Vidya Jyothi, a steadfast police officer, marking her debut portrayal of a law enforcement officer.

Speaking about playing a cop for the first time, the ‘Tribhanga’ actress shared, “As an actor, I have always sought roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This is my first time playing a police officer, and I’m excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been truly rewarding.”

Kajol is next set to star in the film ‘Sarzameen,’ directed by Kayoze Irani.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks down memory lane, shares pictures from childhood, teens

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently in India for her brother Siddharth’s wedding, is getting nostalgic. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped a bunch of pictures from her childhood, teens and initial phase of her career.

She also penned a long note in the caption and told the story behind each photograph. One of the pictures also shows her in the company of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and the late actor Dilip Kumar.

She wrote, “As I was clearing up my photo library, I found some fun snippets of my life. 1: Fashion first. Moms sunnies, Dads bike (make was Rajdoot I think) 1983 2: As I said Fashion first. Always been a Desi girl 1982 3: it was my Birthday party but I had a bad asthma attack 1987 4: fashion stole my smile. Another birthday another year 5: My happiest place. Traveling with my family. Leh 1994 6: Camphor hospital grounds Barielly”.

One of the pictures also shows her holding a python.

She further mentioned , “Lanky teenager at 13 was allowed a cola! of course in a fancy glass. 1995 8: Boston. major upgrade in confidence 1997 9: 90s baby. Stylin’ with @irf.ahm 1997 10: my first modelling shoot in Bareilly. Hair and makeup by me 1999 11: First portfolio shot. Bareilly. 1999 12: Miss India official portrait shot by @atulkasbekar 13: Miss india contestant. 2000 14: Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002 15: Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans, why don’t ask! 2008 there’s so much more that happened after that, but will require another post and another break between shots. See you soon with some more nostalgia”.

Shilpa Shetty ‘unleashes her inner beast’ with Gorilla jumps

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back with another powerful fitness challenge, this time showcasing her impressive gorilla jumps workout.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress encouraged her followers to “unleash their inner beast” and take on this intense plyometric move, designed to boost strength, agility, and cardiovascular endurance. On Monday, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she is seen doing gorilla jumps workout. Alongside the clip, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “Go Wild, Not Mild! Unleash your inner beast with 3 rounds of Gorilla Jumps—each lasting 60 seconds, followed by a 60-second rest between rounds. This powerful plyometric move boosts agility, explosiveness, and full-body strength, all while firing up your cardiovascular endurance.”

She added, “Incorporate it into your HIIT routine for an intense burn or super-set it with weight training to level up your workout game. Ready to jump into action? Let’s go! #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #HIIT #Intense #Strong.”

The workout, which involves three rounds of 60-second gorilla jumps with a 60-second rest in between, is designed to improve agility, explosiveness, full-body strength, and cardiovascular endurance.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actress had previously demonstrated how to achieve balance with a Bosu Ball workout. She posted a video wherein she explained how a Bosu Ball workout challenges the body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups. She highlighted its ability to enhance functional fitness, reduce injury risks, and build overall strength and stability.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Mondays are for BALANCE A Bosu Ball workout targets your core and stabilizing muscles, improving balance, strength, and coordination. It challenges your body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups, enhancing functional fitness, and reducing injury risks while building overall stability and strength. #MondayMotivation #SwastgRahoMastRaho #BosuBallWorkout #BalanceYourWay #Balance.”

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series “Indian Police Force,” where she portrayed Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty IPS. She also appeared in the 2021 comedy film “Hungama 2.”

Raveena Tandon pays tribute to late father on his 90th birthday with childhood photos

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to remember her late father on his 90th birthday.

She shared a collection of heartfelt photos as she fondly recalls cherished memories of their time together. For the caption, Raveena simply wrote, “90th Pops.” From childhood photos to present-day pictures and heartfelt moments with her mother, Tandon’s post beautifully captures the essence of her relationship with her late father, honoring their shared memories and family bonds.

One of the heartwarming black-and-white photos shows toddler Raveena in her father’s arms, wearing a frock and a hairband. Another image captures her in a cute dress, being held by her father as they both gaze into the camera. The collection also includes a family photo featuring Raveena, her father, mother Veena Tandon, and brother Rajiv Tandon.

Last year, the ‘Mohra’ actress inaugurated a chowk in memory of her father, Ravi Tandon. Sharing photos from it, the actress captioned it, “Happy Birthday Pops… #ravitandonchowk 17 February 2024.”

For the unversed, Raveena’s father, Ravi Tandon, passed away at the age of 87 due to respiratory failure at his Mumbai residence on February 11, 2022. In a statement, the family had shared, “He was suffering from lung fibrosis from past few years. Today he passed away due to respiratory failure.”

Raveena had also paid a tribute to her father in an emotional post on Instagram at the time. The actress had written, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

Meanwhile, work-wise, the ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ actress was last seen in the film ‘Ghudchadi’ alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena will next be seen in the upcoming film “Welcome to the Jungle.” (IANS)