Indian Americans of Lexington to Hold Vigil in Solidarity with Kashmir Attack Victims

LEXINGTON, MA–The Indian Americans of Lexington (IAL) are organizing a community vigil to honor the memory of those who lost their lives or were injured in the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir.

Scheduled to take place from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM today (April 30) at Hastings Park in Lexington, MA, the vigil aims to provide a space for reflection, grief, and solidarity.​

On April 22, 2025, a deadly attack occurred in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 26 individuals, including 25 Hindu tourists and one local Muslim pony operator. The assailants, believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened fire on tourists, singling out Hindus before shooting them at point-blank range. The attack has been described as one of the deadliest in the region in recent years.

In the wake of the tragedy, IAL reached out to the Town of Lexington to secure a venue for the vigil and is coordinating with the Lexington Department of Human Services to provide culturally sensitive support services. These efforts aim to ensure that individuals affected by the event have access to counseling resources and a supportive community environment.​

IAL’s statement expresses deep sorrow and emphasizes the importance of community in times of crisis. The organization hopes that the upcoming gathering will serve as a powerful reminder that peace, compassion, and unity will always endure—even in the face of hatred and violence.​

The vigil is open to all who wish to honor the victims and stand in solidarity with those affected by the attack.