Indian- American Community Celebrates Holi at BrajDham Along With Ground Breaking Inauguration Ceremony of Shri Radha Bhakti Temple and Indian Community Center

HOLBROOK, MA–The annual Grand Holi Celebration at Braj Mandir of Sri Radha Bhakti, in collaboration with FIA-New England, was held this month, with over 3,000 people in attendance.

The event began with a ground-breaking ceremony of the Sri Radha Bhakti Mandir and Indian Community Center at Holbrook, MA, followed by a reverent Aarti and a lively Radha Krishna Palaki procession. The highlight of the celebration was the traditional Matki Phod Leela, where participants enthusiastically tried to break the pot filled with colored water, creating a playful and joyous atmosphere.

Cultural performances, including live DJ and dancing, added to the festive ambiance, and the organic color play added vibrant hues to the event. Attendees were treated to a mouthwatering array of delicacies, such as hot Jalebis, Punjabi Pakora Curry, Thandai, Chai, Matari, Boondi ke Ladoo, Besan ke Ladoo, Mysore Pak, and more, which delighted their taste buds.

One of the most heartwarming aspects of the event was the unity in diversity, as people from different backgrounds and communities came together to celebrate. The joy and happiness on the faces of both children and adults were awe-inspiring, creating memories that will be cherished for years to come.

Sri Keshav Sharan Ji, Braj Mandir trustee, shared that the temple has been serving the community and spreading joy for over 20 years, providing over 25,000 free vegetarian meals annually. In their continued efforts to expand their seva (service), they are building a new mandir on 7 serene acres. To support this inspiring expansion project, please visit SriRadhaBhakti.org and contribute to their noble cause.

During the celebration, FIA-New England President Abhishek Singh expressed his gratitude to the community for their participation and support, making this celebration so large and successful. He also highlighted that the annual Grand Holi Celebration at Braj Mandir of Sri Radha Bhakti is a testament to their commitment to community service, cultural celebration, and fostering unity in diversity. It’s an event that brings people together in joy and celebration, and it’s a reflection of the love and devotion that Braj Mandir has been sharing with the community for over two decades.