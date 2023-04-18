Billy Shore to be Honored as Special Guest at Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Boston Gala 2023, Desh Deshpande is Guest of Honor

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA announced that Billy Shore, founder, and executive chair of Share Our Strength, will be honored as a special guest of honor at the Akshaya Patra Boston Gala 2023. The event will be held on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, at 6.00 pm, at the Marriott Burlington Hotel, in Burlington, MA.

For over 30 years, Billy has been a leader in the fight against hunger and poverty. As the founder of Share Our Strength, he has raised more than $1 billion to support the No Kid Hungry campaign, which has won the support of national leaders in business, government, health, education, sports, and entertainment. Mr. Shore also chairs Community Wealth Partners, Share Our Strength’s for-profit consulting firm, which provides strategic consulting to help leaders and communities solve social problems.

In addition to his work with Share Our Strength, Mr. Shore is a leading voice in the national conversation on hunger and poverty. He has authored four books focused on social change and hosts Add Passion and Stir, a weekly podcast that brings together high-profile chefs and change-makers to talk about the central role food plays in social justice.

The Akshaya Patra Boston Gala 2023 will also feature keynote speaker, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, an Indian-born American author, poet, and the Betty and Gene McDavid Professor of Writing at the University of Houston Creative Writing Program. The event will be emceed by Taniya Nayak, a well-known interior designment and host of HGTV’s “Battle on the Beach” and Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible”.

The entertainment for the evening will be provided by Reeshabh Purohit, a classically trained vocalist, music composer and arranger, corporate film maker, director, and cinematographer.

The gala is coordinated by the Boston chapter Co-Chairs Ajita Bhat, Bela Chandok, Chandu Shah, Rajeev Jain, and Venkat Kolluri along with the Board of Advisor, Rakesh Kamdar and Dr. Manju Sheth, the Community Ambassador for Boston chapter.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is the world’s largest NGO school meal program, providing hot, nutritious lunches to over 2 million children in 22,000+ schools across India every day. Over the past 20 years, the foundation has served over 3.5 billion meals to school children in India. With frugal innovation and a simple desire to do good, the organization now serves over 2 million meals daily to government school children via 66 kitchens across 15 States and 2 Union Territories in India.