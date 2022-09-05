Indian American Community Activist Jay Srinivasan Passes Away at 72

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—India American community activist Jay Srinivasan, who often got himself in controversies, passed away Sunday morning at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston after a long illness. He was 72.

Survived by his wife Prabha, three daughters—Priya, Vidya and Divya, son-in-law Geetika, and granddaughter Shefali, Mr. Srinivasan, a resident of Medway, MA, was suffering from diabetes and multiple organ failures.

Dr. Manohar Rao, MD, a close friend of Mr. Srinivasan, said that last rites for Mr. Srinivasan are being planned, and details will be announced later.

“Jay was a very generous man, willing to help anyone in need,” said Dr. Rao. “He was a highly intelligent man, and he always put his family first.”

Born in India on Jan. 14, 1950, Mr. Srinivasan was spending his retirement by spending time on investing his own money, and volunteering for a number of charities including Shri Laxmi Temple in Ashland, MA, and We Care Charity. He served as Admin of a popular community Facebook page “Indian American Community of New England,” known as IACNE, with about 7,000 members, which was founded by Praveen Misra of Acton, MA.

“He was a nice guy, and very helpful to the community,” said Mr. Misra, who worked with Mr. Srinivasan on IACNE. He remembered Mr. Srinivasan for being a sort of community photographer of the record, often seen with a big lens camera at various community events and private parties.

Mr. Srinivasan also started his own Facebook community page, called IACUS-Americans of Indian Origin, which now has 7,800 members. The goal of IACUS was to create a social media platform for the Indian Community in the United States.

A highly opinionated person, Mr. Srinivasan often got into controversies in the Indian American community in New England for making bold and controversial statements.

In his professional life, Mr. Srinivasan worked in sales, marketing, product management and SAP implementation. He was known for his deep technical and business knowledge and subject matter expertise in SAP (Various modules) Supply Chain Management , CRM, Business Intelligence, Strategy Consulting and Implementation, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mr. Srinivasan worked for a number Fortune 500 companies including Siemens, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Compaq/Digital Equipment Corporation, Schlumberger and TATA.

He earned his MS in Mechanical Engineering from Madras University and a MS in Industrial Engineering from NITIE, Mumbai. In 2005, Mr. Srinivasan was named as one of the “Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business” by Asian American Business Development Center in New York City, NY. He served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the New England Hindu Temple of Ashland, MA.