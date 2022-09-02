Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Rasika Dugal, Anupam Kher, and more…

Amitabh Bachchan back on sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’
Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested negative for Covid after nine days in isolation, shared that he is now back on the sets of his popular quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.
The cine icon took to his blog and mentioned that he got late to write as he wanted to rest after the first day of work.
“Delayed because (I) wanted to rest the first day of work .. but am back on set for KBC and later shall expand .. expand .. as the Tumblr says when you wish to see the entire page .. hahaA ..
love and love,” he wrote.
‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is the official Hindi adaptation of the ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ franchise. It has been hosted by Big B since its inception in 2000, except for during the third season, which was presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
On the acting front, Amitabh’s upcoming film is ‘Brahmastra’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in ‘Uunchaai’, ‘Good Bye’ and ‘Project K’ starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
Rasika Dugal: Women-centric content previously was just an act of tokenism
New Delhi– With women power taking the lead in the digital space with shows such as ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Mirzapur’, actress Rasika Dugal is happy with the kind of content that is being written about women as she feels that earlier the few “women centric” films was just an act of tokenism and just to check a box of feminism.
Asked how does she feel about women taking the lead in the OTT space and making content, Rasika in a conversation with IANS said: “I am very happy with the kind of content that is being written about women.”
“A few years earlier, I used to feel that people are talking a lot about ‘women centric’ films. But I would always feel at some level, not with everything, but with a few projects I feel that it was just an act of tokenism… Just to check a box of feminism they (makers) would be like ‘lets make this’.”
Rasika, who is currently seen in the second instalment of the Netflix series ‘Delhi Crime’, added: “The script otherwise wouldn’t have any nuance, wouldn’t really try to explore about what the woman is going through but I feel that has changed.”
The actress, who made her acting debut with ‘Anwar’ in 2007, feels that there has been an evolution in terms of content related to women.
“I feel that the characters written about women now… ‘Delhi Crime’ is a very good example of that are very nuanced. They are celebrating femininity, they are exploring what it is to like being a woman in this country,” she said.
Rasika will next be seen in the third instalment of ‘Mirzapur’, where she will reprise the role of Beena Tripathi, wife of the dreaded gangster Kaleen Bhaiyya.
Anupam Kher calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘brilliant director’
During a recent media interaction Anupam Kher spoke with RJ Siddharth Kannan about working with Kangana on the film. The actor said: “I recently did a schedule with Kangana and she’s a brilliant director. She would whisper suggestions in my ear that would just leave me mesmerised.”
To which Kangana replied: “Always so kind and gracious.”
‘Emergency’ is Kangana’s second directorial after her 2019 release ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, in which she played the titular role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Like her first directorial, Kangana will be essaying the central character of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency’.
The film will unravel the story behind one of the darkest chapters of Independent India’s history when civil rights were curbed and elections were suspended. The Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975 until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.
‘Emergency’ also stars Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary and Shreyas Talpade.
Ammu Abhirami’s psychological, fantasy-thriller ‘Pendulum’ goes on floors
Chennai– Actress Ammu Abhirami, who impressed audiences with her brilliant performance in the Dhanush-starrer ‘Asuran’, will next be seen playing the lead along with seven others in the psychological, fantasy-thriller ‘Pendulum’, which went on the floors recently.
Directed by Sathish Kumaran, the new-fangled psychological fantasy thriller is being produced by Thiraviyam Bala of Surya Indrajit Films.
Over the years, Tamil cinema has witnessed psychological thrillers getting made. However, ‘Pendulum’ will be unique as it will feature eight people playing the lead.
‘Asuran’ fame Ammu Abhirami and Komal Sharma will be the prime lead characters. They will be seen alongside Sripathy, Sree Kumar, T.S.K., Vijith, Ram Jr. MGR and Prem Kumar.
Apart from these eight people who play the lead, actors Gajaraj and Chaams too will be seen playing important roles in the film.
This is the first-ever time, eight actors will be seen playing lead roles in a thriller movie.
B.Sathish Kumaran, who worked as a making cameraman in director Shankar’s film ‘I’, is cranking the camera.
The team is planning to shoot the film in fresh locations in Chennai, Talakkonam, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, and Goa.
Ankita Lokhande: Sushant Singh Rajput was my guru
Mumbai– Actress Ankita Lokhande, who had dated Sushant Singh Rajput, was left teary-eyed after a dance-based reality show paid an emotional tribute to the late actor, who died by suicide aged 34 in June 2020.
‘Pavitra Rishta’ stars Ankita and Usha Nadkarni will be seen gracing the show as guests for the show ‘Pavitra Rishta Special Episode’ on ‘DID Super Moms’.
Contestants will be seen putting their best foot forward during the shoot. However, one contestant named Sadhna and her choreographer Bhaarat’s performance to the song ‘Yaadein Yaad Aati Hai’ from the 2001 film ‘Yaadein’ sung by Hariharan, caught everyone’s attention.
The performance was a tribute to the late actor. Not just that, the musical act honoured the struggle and successful journey of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life, which left everyone on set in tears.
A teary-eyed Ankita called it a “very emotional act.”
She added: “The day, Sushant left us, I believe we have all remembered him more. I am very proud of the work he has done. In my opinion, he has put in a lot more effort than anyone else I’ve seen in my entire life. In the beginning, I had no idea what acting was all about.”
“It would not have been possible for me to be what I am today without Sushant, he was my guru. I wish him happiness wherever he is, God bless him.”
‘DID Super Moms’ airs on Zee TV. (IANS)