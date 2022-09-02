Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Rasika Dugal, Anupam Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

Amitabh Bachchan back on sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested negative for Covid after nine days in isolation, shared that he is now back on the sets of his popular quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

The cine icon took to his blog and mentioned that he got late to write as he wanted to rest after the first day of work.

“Delayed because (I) wanted to rest the first day of work .. but am back on set for KBC and later shall expand .. expand .. as the Tumblr says when you wish to see the entire page .. hahaA ..

love and love,” he wrote.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is the official Hindi adaptation of the ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ franchise. It has been hosted by Big B since its inception in 2000, except for during the third season, which was presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the acting front, Amitabh’s upcoming film is ‘Brahmastra’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in ‘Uunchaai’, ‘Good Bye’ and ‘Project K’ starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Rasika Dugal: Women-centric content previously was just an act of tokenism

New Delhi– With women power taking the lead in the digital space with shows such as ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Mirzapur’, actress Rasika Dugal is happy with the kind of content that is being written about women as she feels that earlier the few “women centric” films was just an act of tokenism and just to check a box of feminism.

Asked how does she feel about women taking the lead in the OTT space and making content, Rasika in a conversation with IANS said: “I am very happy with the kind of content that is being written about women.”

“A few years earlier, I used to feel that people are talking a lot about ‘women centric’ films. But I would always feel at some level, not with everything, but with a few projects I feel that it was just an act of tokenism… Just to check a box of feminism they (makers) would be like ‘lets make this’.”

Rasika, who is currently seen in the second instalment of the Netflix series ‘Delhi Crime’, added: “The script otherwise wouldn’t have any nuance, wouldn’t really try to explore about what the woman is going through but I feel that has changed.”

The actress, who made her acting debut with ‘Anwar’ in 2007, feels that there has been an evolution in terms of content related to women.

“I feel that the characters written about women now… ‘Delhi Crime’ is a very good example of that are very nuanced. They are celebrating femininity, they are exploring what it is to like being a woman in this country,” she said.

Rasika will next be seen in the third instalment of ‘Mirzapur’, where she will reprise the role of Beena Tripathi, wife of the dreaded gangster Kaleen Bhaiyya.

Anupam Kher calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘brilliant director’