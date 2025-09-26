India, U.S. Vow to Push Forward on Trade Pact Talks

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– India and the United States have agreed to continue discussions aimed at finalizing a comprehensive trade agreement, with both sides emphasizing the goal of reaching a mutually beneficial deal at the earliest.

The announcement followed Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to the U.S. from Sept. 22–24, where he met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and U.S. Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor.

According to India’s Commerce Ministry, the delegation also held talks with American businesses and investors to promote stronger trade and investment ties. “The meetings with businesses and investors evoked a positive response. The business leaders reposed confidence in the India growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in India,” the ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, Goyal and U.S. officials discussed the potential contours of the trade pact and agreed to maintain momentum toward a deal. While some sticking points remain, both sides signaled optimism that an interim framework could be reached soon.

Goyal also attended a high-level energy security session in New York, where he highlighted opportunities to expand India-U.S. energy trade. He cited nuclear power as a cost-effective clean energy option and pushed for greater collaboration on renewables, including solar initiatives and startup partnerships.

Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “One Sun, One World, One Grid” vision, Goyal stressed India’s achievements in renewable energy and its leadership role through the International Solar Alliance. He underscored that India’s integrated national grid has bolstered resilience and ensured uninterrupted supply.

The trip comes at a time when the Trump administration has ramped up tariffs and tightened trade policies, raising the stakes for both sides to find common ground. Negotiations in New York marked the latest step in what officials described as “constructive” engagement, keeping alive hopes for an agreement that balances U.S. priorities with India’s growth ambitions. (Source: IANS)