Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Drop Chamika, Elect to Bowl; India Rest Bumrah and Dube

- Advertisement -

DUBAI– Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the final Super 4 match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The game is a dead rubber, with India already securing a place in Sunday’s final against Pakistan, while Sri Lanka have been eliminated following two defeats.

The Lankans made one change, bringing in Janith Liyange for Chamika Karunaratne. “We are going to bowl first. We know that we can’t qualify for the final, but it is still an important game for us,” captain Charith Asalanka said at the toss. “It is a good pitch, and we want to restrict them to 170–175. They have been doing really well, especially our openers.”

India, meanwhile, rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Shivam Dube, handing opportunities to Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. “Just continue doing what we have been doing,” skipper Suryakumar Yadav said. “We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game, and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches).”

Despite the inconsequential nature of the match, India will aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament as they chase a record ninth Asia Cup title. Sri Lanka, though out of contention, are determined to finish on a positive note.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyange, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara. (Source: IANS)