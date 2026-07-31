India Strengthens Position as Global Tourism Hub With Infrastructure Push

New Delhi — India is steadily emerging as a major global tourism destination as investments in infrastructure, connectivity and visitor services support continued growth in the sector, the government said Friday.

The country earned nearly $31.7 billion in international tourism receipts in 2025, according to an official statement highlighting government programs aimed at expanding the visitor economy.

India’s civilizational heritage, natural diversity and spiritual attractions, combined with improved transportation, digital platforms and international promotion, are helping the country offer higher-value tourism experiences, the government said.

Under the Swadesh Darshan program, 75 of 76 approved tourism projects have been completed. The program has sanctioned projects worth more than Rs 5,295.24 crore across 14 themed tourist circuits.

The projects cover Buddhist, coastal, desert, ecological, Himalayan, northeastern, Ramayana, rural, spiritual and tribal tourism routes, among others.

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 has shifted toward a destination-focused model centered on sustainable and experience-based tourism. The government has approved 53 projects worth Rs 2,207.08 crore to improve planning, infrastructure and visitor experiences at selected destinations.

The government has also sanctioned 54 projects worth more than Rs 1,726.24 crore under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive, or PRASHAD, program.

The initiative is intended to improve facilities at major pilgrimage and heritage sites while preserving their cultural and spiritual importance.

Broader transportation investments are also making tourist destinations easier to reach. These include highway expansion, railway station modernization, Vande Bharat train services, airport development and improved regional air connectivity through the UDAN program.

The government said better last-mile transportation, electric buses and upgraded public amenities are also reducing travel times and improving access to tourism sites.

The next phase of the regional connectivity program, Viksit UDAN, has an allocation of more than Rs 28,840 crore. It is expected to strengthen air travel to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and remote areas through the development of more than 100 new aerodromes and 200 helipads.

Domestic tourist visits reached 2.9 billion in 2024, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. International tourist arrivals reached 20.2 million in 2025.

Tourism contributed Rs 15.73 lakh crore to India’s gross domestic product in fiscal 2024, representing 5.22% of the economy. The tourism and hospitality industries supported nearly 84.6 million jobs during the 2023-24 fiscal year. (Source: IANS)