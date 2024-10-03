India Philanthropy Alliance Announces its 3rd Annual India Giving Day to be held on March 14, 2025

- Advertisement -

Washington, DC – The India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA), a U.S.-based network of nonprofit, philanthropic, and charitable organizations focused on India, announced their 3rd annual India Giving Day to be held on March 14, 2025.

The campaign is poised to increase the ease and access of participation by growing the number of community and regional events throughout the country and leveraging the success of last year’s Youth Leadership Council to create opportunities for young people to play leadership roles in the campaign through peer to peer fundraising.

“The first India Giving Day was essentially a ‘proof of concept’,” said IPA’s Executive Director, Alex Counts. “We believed the Indian American community would support the work of leading nonprofits in earnest if we created an informative platform to feature high impact organizations and set a day to come together to celebrate the culture of India and the joy of impactful giving. Our second campaign was a big breakthrough.”

The first India Giving Day held in March 2023 garnered nearly $1.4 million from 1,031 unique donors, and the second year raised over $5.5 million from 1,770 donors in March 2024. Much of the success of the second year was due do a dramatic increase in community events and volunteer fundraisers taking advantage of IGD’s user-friendly peer to peer fundraising platform. Community events increased from four to more than forty, and volunteer fundraisers increased from thirty-six in the first year to nearly two hundred.

India Giving Day’s leadership has designed the means to continue this trend through accelerated community engagement, incentives, and prizes. Community events will range from home gatherings of five to ten people, to larger regional events like the ones held in Dallas, Texas over the past two years. It started as a partnership between TiE’s Dallas chapter and a few local nonprofits in 2023 and blossomed to include seven of India Giving Day’s participating organizations in March 2024.

India Giving Day has received leadership support from the Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST), the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Bank of America, MasterCard, Raj Family Foundation, Wadhwani Impact Trust, Sehgal Foundation, and Raj & Kamla Gupta Ujala Foundation.

Registration for India Giving Day 2025 will be open until October 31, 2024. Nonprofit organizations that are focused on India’s development are encouraged to apply.