With Approximately 1,200 Attendees, IAB Kicks Off Diwali Season in Greater Boston

BURLINGTON, MA–The Indian Americans of Burlington, known as IAB, hosted a vibrant Diwali event at Burlington Commons in Burlington, MA, with over 1,200 attendees, the organization said in a statement.

The youth emcees—Ashneel Ejenkar, Rishita Ravi, Aaria Madan Nagpal, and Akshara Agrawal—kept the audience engaged with interactive questions around the event’s theme: “Threads of India.”

The celebration featured cultural performances, including captivating dances by Dancing super moms, Flower yoga, Tarana School of Kathak and Gurukul, along with a thrilling performance by a Dhol Tasha group, which brought high energy and excitement to the crowd. Many more talented performers contributed to the vibrant cultural showcase, highlighting the richness of Indian traditions.

Under the leadership of IAB President Deepa Agrawal, the event also honored Burlington’s town officials and recognized five New England community organizations — Vision-Aid, FIA-NE, Ekal Vidyalaya, HSS, and Women Who Win — for their contributions.

Attendees enjoyed shopping from a variety of vendors and savored delicious food from The Treasury Kitchen, which added to the festive atmosphere. Around 400 Ladoo boxes were distributed as a celebration of Diwali at the food stall by Treasury kitchen.

The collaboration between IAB and the South Asian Student Association (SASA) from Burlington High School added another dimension, with a fashion show centered on the theme, while IAB volunteers modeled regional sarees representing India’s diverse cultures.

The raffle prizes, supported by local businesses and sponsors, featured a variety of coveted prizes. Attendees eagerly purchased tickets throughout the day and Winners walked away with a range of exciting prizes, creating a buzz of excitement and joy, adding to the spirit of celebration.

A special mention goes to the dedicated IAB Executive Committee (EC) members—Shilpa Patangay Ejenkar, Vaidehi Pathak, Shwetha Mathur, Vasanta Kannan, and Amrit Soni—along with Treasurer Atul Bhammar and Secretary Smita Kapadia. Their teamwork and tireless efforts made

this Diwali celebration an extraordinary success, leaving attendees with lasting memories of a joyful and vibrant event.