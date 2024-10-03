As the World Celebrates Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Saheli Boston Organizes Walkathon to Raise Awareness

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—As the world celebrates Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Saheli Boston is organizing a Walkathon to raise awareness about this issue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the picturesque Horn Pond in Woburn, MA, starting at 9:00 AM.

Saheli’s annual Walk Against Domestic Violence welcomes all community members to show their support and take a stand for survivors by coming together, especially in light of the recent event of brutal rape and murder of Abhaya in Kolkata.

“This family (and dog-friendly) event is more than just a walk; it’s a powerful statement of solidarity against domestic violence,” Saheli said in a statement.

Here are more details as announced by Saheli:

Why Walk in Purple?

“Purple symbolizes courage, survival, and peace for victims of domestic violence, wearing purple, we will come together to raise our voices and take meaningful steps towards ending this pervasive issue.

By participating in the walk, you will help raise crucial awareness and funds that support Saheli’s vital services. Based in Woburn, MA, Saheli specializes in Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Intervention. For over 25 years, Saheli has been at the forefront of providing resources, education, and support to survivors of abuse in the South Asian and immigrant communities. Saheli’s commitment lies in delivering personalized, culturally-sensitive, and trauma-informed support, fostering an environment where survivors can lead safe and healthy lives.”

“Whether you’re walking to honor a survivor, to stand against injustice, or simply to be part of a supportive community, your participation matters. Every step you take in purple is a step closer to breaking the silence and bringing healing to those affected by violence. Together, we can foster change and build a future free from violence.”

How to Get Involved

– Register for the walk – https://rb.gy/6bz15t

– Invite your friends, family, and colleagues to join you or support your walk by donating to the cause.

– All proceeds will go directly toward Saheli’s life-saving programs, which include counseling, housing assistance, and financial empowerment for survivors.