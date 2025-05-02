Buddha’s Sacred Relics from India Arrive in Vietnam for UN Vesak Day Celebrations

- Advertisement -

Hanoi– Sacred relics of Lord Buddha have arrived in Vietnam from India, marking the beginning of a significant spiritual and cultural event in conjunction with the UN Vesak Day celebrations. The relics were received with reverence at the Vietnam Buddhist University before being carried in a ceremonial procession to Thanh Tam Pagoda, where they will be on public display through May 21.

Leading the Indian delegation was Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who called the journey “an experience that touches the soul.” On social media, Rijiju expressed his honor in accompanying the sacred relics, noting the presence of senior monks, Kandula Durgesh—Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Tourism, Culture & Cinematography—and other officials during the journey.

“Carrying the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam is a deeply spiritual experience, one that embodies peace, compassion, and harmony,” Rijiju posted on X (formerly Twitter). “These relics bring with them His timeless message of unity to the people of Vietnam.”

Ahead of the journey, a special ceremony was held at the National Museum in New Delhi, where monks, bhikkhunis, diplomats, and members of the Sangha gathered to chant and offer prayers. The relics, enshrined at the Mulagandha Kuti Vihara in Sarnath and originally excavated in Nagarjunakonda, Andhra Pradesh, are believed to date back to before 246 CE.

The Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, and Sri Lanka’s Acting High Commissioner to India, Priyanga Wickramasinghe, also participated in the prayers.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), is organizing the first-ever public exposition of the sacred relics in four Vietnamese cities. The initiative underscores the longstanding spiritual and civilizational ties between India and Vietnam, strengthened by centuries of Buddhist exchanges.

Vietnamese pilgrims and scholars frequently visit Indian Buddhist heritage sites, including the Vietnamese pagoda in Bodh Gaya, further deepening the cultural bonds between the two nations. (Source: IANS)