India Giving Day 2026 to Spotlight the PowerOfUs and Expand Indian American Impact on India’s Development

Washington, D.C.– The India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA) has officially announced the 4th annual India Giving Day, set to take place on March 13, 2026, with the theme #PowerOfUs. This nationwide initiative aims to spotlight the collective impact of the Indian American diaspora in advancing India’s development, particularly through support for trusted nonprofits working across critical sectors.

Launched in 2023, India Giving Day has grown into a unique philanthropic movement, modeled after successful U.S. community giving days but focused entirely on nonprofit organizations serving communities in India. From 1,031 donors contributing $1.3 million in its first year, the campaign surged to 2,691 donors giving $8.8 million in 2025.

“This year, we want to build on that momentum,” said Alex Counts, Executive Director of IPA. “India Giving Day is fueling a new era of strategic philanthropy. Our goal is to help more ecosystems thrive by supporting some of the best nonprofits in the world.”

Focused Giving with Global Reach

India Giving Day funds nonprofits working in education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability, and livelihoods, among others. Participating organizations are vetted for credibility and impact, offering donors a reliable platform to give with confidence.

“This campaign offers donors access to causes they care about—with trust and transparency,” said Deepak Raj, IPA Chairman and National Co-Chair of India Giving Day. “It’s a powerful way to connect the Indian diaspora’s success with India’s needs.”

Organizers are encouraging every Indian American household to donate $100 or more, an action that could double the annual budgets of many on-the-ground NGOs.

Youth, Collaboration, and a Culture of Giving

Key to the campaign’s energy is its Youth Leadership Council, which helped drive last year’s record-breaking engagement. “The joy and scale of giving has grown, especially among young professionals,” said Manisha Bharti, CEO of Pratham USA.

Events often include collaborative gatherings, hosted by multiple nonprofits, allowing donors to find the cause that best matches their passion. “This spirit of unity is unique and powerful,” added Sejal Desai, Executive Director of the Akanksha Education Fund and Co-Chair of the campaign.

How to Participate

Nonprofits working in India are invited to apply to join the 2026 campaign by October 31, 2025. The official campaign window opens on March 1, culminating in a global day of giving on March 13.

India Giving Day is supported by the MacArthur Foundation, Jain Family Foundation, Avestar Capital, Sehgal Foundation, Wadhwani Impact Trust, Ujala Foundation, and Raj Family Foundation.

For more information or to apply, visit: www.indiagivingday.org