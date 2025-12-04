World Vegan Vision Donates Four Tons of Royal Basmati Rice to Support Holiday Food Programs

- Advertisement -

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — In an effort to support families and individuals facing food insecurity during the holiday season, World Vegan Vision has donated approximately four tons of premium Royal Basmati Rice to several charitable organizations across New Jersey and New York.

The initiative was announced by Nitin Vyas, Global Public Relations Director of World Vegan Vision, who credited the contribution to the continued support of Royal Rice, made possible through Kaushik Vyas. The donation is part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to providing nutritious food to communities in need.

A portion of the rice will be distributed to Elijah’s Promise Food Pantry in New Brunswick, an organization long recognized for its role in feeding local residents. Additional allocations will support GKHET, an NGO led by Dr. Sandhya and Rajen Shah, which will help deliver rice to St. James Church in Newark.

The effort also includes a significant contribution to People to People Food Pantry in Nanuet, New York, where Aayushman Jani, one of the youngest volunteers involved in the initiative, personally donated approximately one ton of Royal Basmati Rice.

World Vegan Vision leaders described the donation as part of a broader mission to uplift communities through acts of service, particularly during a season centered on generosity and compassion.

“This is a time when access to healthy food is especially meaningful,” the organization said in a statement. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support partners who are feeding families and strengthening the communities they serve.”