ARAJ – Live in Concert at Harvard: A Neo-Classical Revolution in Indian Music

Cambridge, MA— On October 16, the iconic walls of Harvard University will resonate with a blend of tradition and innovation as ARAJ, a genre-defying, youth-led Indian classical ensemble, takes center stage for a one-of-a-kind concert and workshop.

Titled “ARAJ – Live in Concert: Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow,” the event promises to be a deep dive into the future of Indian classical music.

Presented by Harvard SAMA (South Asian Music Association) in collaboration with LearnQuest, Sneh Arts Foundation, and MIT Swara, the evening will feature an electrifying live performance and an immersive workshop that celebrates the ensemble’s signature neo-classical sound—an inspired fusion of Indian classical, flamenco, jazz, and folk traditions.

A Rising Force in Global Music

Featured at major music festivals across India and internationally, ARAJ has quickly emerged as a torchbearer of contemporary Indian classical expression, redefining what the genre can sound and feel like. The ensemble is known for its high-energy performances and cross-genre collaborations that appeal to both traditional audiences and new listeners.

The star-studded lineup includes:

Ishaan Ghosh – Tabla

Mehtab Ali – Sitar

Vanraj Shashtri – Sarangi

S. Akash – Bansuri

Pratik Singh – Vocals

Together, they create a soundscape that is deeply rooted in classical tradition while boldly embracing modern global sensibilities.

A Journey Through Sound

The concert will offer more than a listening experience—it’s a musical journey. Audiences will explore:

Reimagining Tradition: Classic raags and taals become launchpads for spontaneous, creative reinterpretation.

Global Collaboration: Hear Indian rhythms seamlessly entwined with flamenco footwork, jazz improvisation, and folk melodies.

Complexity Made Simple: Intricate musical forms are made accessible and emotionally resonant.

A live workshop component will also provide insights into ARAJ’s artistic process, demonstrating how collaboration and curiosity drive their innovative sound.

Event Information

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Venue: MIT Kirsch Auditorium (Stata Center 32-123, 32 Vassar St, Cambridge, MA 02139)

Tickets: $25 General Admission | $10 Students with ID

Don’t miss this extraordinary evening of music where the next generation of artists carry forward the timeless tradition of Indian classical music with fresh energy and vision.

Tickets & more info: sneharts.com

Contact: snehartsfoundation@outlook.com | kmkapoor@college.harvard.edu

Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur of Indian classical music or a curious newcomer, ARAJ’s performance is set to be a boundary-breaking celebration of culture, rhythm, and the unifying power of music.