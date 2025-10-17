India Falls to 136th in FIFA Rankings, Lowest in Nearly a Decade; Spain Retains Top Spot

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– India’s struggles in international football deepened on Friday as the men’s national team dropped to 136th in the latest FIFA World Rankings — its worst position since November 2016.

The steep decline marks a new low for the Blue Tigers, who have already crashed out of contention for both the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Just over a year ago, India appeared to be on an upward trajectory following their 2023 victories in the Intercontinental Cup, SAFF Championship, and Tri-Nation Series, achievements that briefly pushed them into the global top 100. However, that momentum was short-lived.

A winless AFC Asian Cup campaign in Qatar earlier this year — where India failed to score a single goal in three group-stage defeats — set off a sharp downturn. Since then, instability within the coaching ranks has further compounded the team’s decline, with three head coaches taking charge in less than two years.

Igor Štimac was dismissed first, followed by Spaniard Manolo Márquez, who was replaced by Khalid Jamil earlier this year. While Jamil’s tenure has shown moments of tactical improvement, notably during the CAFA Nations Cup friendlies, India’s form in competitive fixtures remains poor. The national side’s last competitive victory came nearly a year ago, a 1-0 win over Kuwait in November 2023.

On the global stage, Spain continues to hold the No. 1 position in the FIFA men’s rankings, followed by reigning World Cup champions Argentina and third-placed France. England, Portugal, the Netherlands, Brazil, and Belgium round out the top eight. Germany moved up two spots to 10th after strong qualifying wins over Luxembourg and Northern Ireland, while Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, slipped to 11th following a draw against the Czech Republic.

The latest rankings will be crucial in determining seeding for the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on December 5. The co-hosts — the United States, Canada, and Mexico — will be joined by the nine highest-ranked direct qualifiers in the top-seed pot, likely including Germany after its recent rise. (Source: IANS)