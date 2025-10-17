Shubhankar Sharma Rallies With 66 as Tommy Fleetwood Leads India Championship Golf

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Shubhankar Sharma delivered a superb comeback on Friday, lifting Indian hopes in the second round of the US$4 million DP World India Championship 2025 at the Delhi Golf Club.

After a disappointing first round, the two-time DP World Tour winner carded a bogey-free six-under 66, leaping 67 spots to finish tied 32nd at four-under 140 — the highest-placed Indian going into the weekend.

Among other Indian contenders, PGTI winner Dhruv Sheoran (68-73), multiple international winners Shiv Kapur (72-69) and Anirban Lahiri (70-71) ended the day tied for 41st at three-under 141. Two-time PGTI champion Abhinav Lohan (70-72) was the fifth and final Indian to make the cut, placed tied 58th at two-under 142.

At the top of the leaderboard, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (68-64) surged ahead with an eight-under 64 to claim the halfway lead at 12-under 132. Former Open champions Brian Harman (68-65) of the U.S. and Shane Lowry (64-69) of Ireland followed closely in joint second at 11-under 133.

World No. 2 and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy (69-69) of Northern Ireland was tied for 17th at six-under 138. The cut was set at two-under 142, with 66 players advancing to the weekend rounds.

Reflecting on his performance, Sharma said he felt rejuvenated after a good night’s rest and some recent equipment adjustments. “I got off to a good start yesterday, but I was a little tired and it showed at the end. Today, I felt fresher, hit it well, putted well, and my mind was clearer,” he said. “The last six months were tough, but things have started coming together. I changed my irons and ball recently, and now I finally feel I’ve got everything right.”

Dhruv Sheoran, who entered the day tied for seventh after an opening-round 68, battled through a challenging round of 73 that included three birdies and four bogeys. Despite a shaky finish, he managed a crucial 15-foot bogey putt on the final hole after escaping a bunker. “At the turn, I told myself I needed to change the momentum,” Sheoran said. “I washed my face, looked in the mirror, and reminded myself that it can’t keep going this way. When I stepped back out, I was a different person.”

With Fleetwood maintaining a narrow edge and the Indian contingent finding form, the weekend promises high drama at the Delhi Golf Club as the championship enters its decisive stages. (Source: IANS)