Amit Mishra Backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup, Says Consistency and Fitness Will Be Key

New Delhi– Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra expressed his hope that batting icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will represent India in the 2027 ODI World Cup but emphasized that their inclusion will depend on sustained form and fitness over the next few years.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of Media Mantra’s MM Dialogues 2.0 in Gurugram on Friday, Mishra said that both veterans bring invaluable experience to the Indian side and remain crucial to its success. “I see India winning this series over Australia. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s experience is a big positive. I want them to perform for as long as possible and be part of the World Cup. When there’s pressure in such tournaments, young players get a lot of support from their experienced teammates,” Mishra said.

The upcoming ODI series against Australia, beginning Sunday in Perth, marks the return of both Rohit and Kohli to international cricket after a seven-month break. Their last appearance came in India’s Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025.

Mishra stressed that selection for the 2027 World Cup will depend on merit and match readiness. “They will have to perform continuously. Fitness is very important for the Indian team. They must remain fit and keep performing — not just in international matches, but also in domestic cricket. Performance matters more than seniority now,” he noted.

The former spinner added that clear communication between management and senior players will be essential. “It’s important to keep talking to them. The more you communicate, the clearer their mindset becomes. They’ll know what’s expected and how to prepare,” he explained.

Addressing the demands of playing a single format, Mishra said it could actually benefit both stars. “Playing one format helps focus better — less pressure, more clarity. They know their batting positions and the bowlers they’ll face. But being match fit remains the most important factor,” he said.

Mishra also praised emerging captain Shubman Gill, noting that the presence of seasoned players like Rohit and Kohli will accelerate his development as a leader. “Gill has handled captaincy very well so far. He’s communicating with players and leading from the front. Having Rohit and Virat around will help him stay on the right track,” Mishra said.

He added that both seniors have shown exceptional humility and leadership. “They’re always ready to help and never let ego come in the way. Rohit, especially, is very supportive of young players. Their guidance during pressure situations — like when wickets fall or the team needs to shift gears — will be invaluable for India.”

Mishra concluded, “I want both Rohit and Virat to perform well together. It will be very good for the Indian team if they continue to contribute the way they always have.” (Source: IANS)