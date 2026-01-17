Chef Ranveer Brar Says Harvest Food Feels ‘Earned’ for Those Who Grow Up on Farms

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar says harvest festivals in India are deeply rooted in lived experience rather than symbolism, especially for those raised in farming communities where food is closely tied to labour, weather, and patience.

Brar, who comes from a farming family, said his childhood was shaped by the rhythms of agriculture and seasonal uncertainty. He recalled growing up around farms and witnessing how household moods shifted with the success or failure of each season.

“I come from a farming family, so for me, harvest festivals were never symbolic; they were real,” Brar said. “Food was directly linked to effort, weather, and patience.”

He said that early exposure continues to influence the way he approaches cooking today, adding that such an upbringing teaches an appreciation for ingredients as outcomes rather than mere products.

Reflecting on harvest foods that remain close to his heart, Brar highlighted dishes made from freshly harvested grains and greens, particularly winter staples such as saag, makki ki roti, and simple dals. He described these dishes as nourishing and restorative rather than indulgent.

“When you grow up in a farming family, harvest food feels earned,” he said, noting that such meals reflect gratitude after months of hard work in the fields.

Brar also recalled childhood memories of harvest meals being prepared collectively after long days of farm labor. He said the food was cooked in large quantities, shared among many, and enjoyed without ceremony.

“There was no rush, no plating, just relief and togetherness,” he said, adding that the experience taught him that food is inherently communal.

According to Brar, harvest cuisine represents the most honest form of food storytelling, both in India and globally. He said such food reflects the realities of climate, labor, and uncertainty, and carries a built-in sense of humility.

“Harvest cuisine cannot lie,” he said. “Every dish tells you what the land went through that year.”

Brar is currently appearing as a judge on MasterChef India, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv. The latest season of the reality cooking show features a new jodi, or paired, competition format. (Source: IANS)