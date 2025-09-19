IAGB Announces New Leadership for 2025–2027: Nilesh Agrawal Elected President, Deepak Garg as Vice President

BOSTON— The India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB), one of the oldest Indian-American organizations in New England, has announced its newly elected Executive Committee for the 2025–2027 term. The announcement was made following the Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) and elections held on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Leading the incoming team are Nilesh Agrawal, who will serve as President, and Deepak Garg, elected as Vice President. Both leaders bring a strong track record of service to IAGB and the broader community.

New Executive Committee for 2025–2027

The election was overseen by the IAGB Board of Trustees and Election Committee members Vaishali Gade, Anupam Wali, and Harish Dang, who conducted a diligent and transparent process.

The elected members for the IAGB Executive Committee (EC) term 2025–2027 are:

President – Nilesh Agrawal

Vice President – Deepak Garg

Secretary – Ashalata Thotangare

Director – Shashwati Das

Director – Prashant Kulkarni

Director – Arpita Das Pathak

Director – Vijendra Bhargava

Director – Jharna Madan

Director – Manishabrata Bhowmick

The roles of Treasurer and additional Directors will be finalized by the new EC following the formal transition on October 1, 2025.

Nilesh Agrawal: President

Agrawal steps into the role of President with an impressive history of service within IAGB, having previously served as Vice President and Executive Committee member. A passionate community advocate, Nilesh’s leadership has been marked by effective event execution, strategic team collaboration, and outreach.

Professionally, he is an IT Program & Delivery Manager at a leading technology firm. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Master in Computer Management (MCM).

His vision for IAGB is bold and inclusive, centered on: Youth Empowerment through leadership and civic engagement programs; Strategic Partnerships with schools, nonprofits, and civic bodies; Digital Engagement to preserve community narratives and elevate diverse voices; Inclusive Outreach to better reflect the diversity of the Indian-American community.

A Life Member of IAGB, Agrawal pledges to serve with integrity, transparency, and collaboration, aiming to strengthen communication, expand programming, and foster deeper community impact.

Deepak Garg: Vice President

Garg brings a wealth of civic, professional, and organizational experience to his new role as Vice President. Currently serving as Treasurer on the outgoing EC, Deepak has played a critical role in flagship IAGB events such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Red Sox India Celebration, among others.

Garg is Vice President – Loan Officer at a reputed financial institution. He holds dual MBAs in Finance and Marketing, as well as a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering.

Outside of IAGB, Garg is a well-known civic leader in Belmont, MA. He serves on the Warrant Committee and Capital Budget Committee, and is also Vice President of the Belmont Pan Asian Coalition and Treasurer of Belmont AAPI Heritage. Previously, he held leadership positions at UIANE and the Foundation for Belmont Education (FBE).

A Life Member of IAGB, Garg envisions a vibrant, inclusive organization focused on: Strengthening year-round community programming; Expanding youth and volunteer engagement; Fostering partnerships with local institutions; Enhancing operational transparency and long-term financial sustainability.

Outgoing President Tanu Phoenix offered a heartfelt message to the IAGB community as her term concludes on September 30, 2025.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve as President of IAGB,” said Phoenix. “This journey has been transformative. It taught me the true meaning of leadership—not in titles, but in teamwork, resilience, and service.”

Phoenix expressed pride in the team’s accomplishments during the 2023–2025 term and confidence in the leadership of the incoming team.

“My joys know no bound to announce that Nilesh Agrawal will assume the role of President of IAGB starting October 1. I leave with full confidence that under his able leadership, IAGB will continue to soar higher—celebrating culture, serving the community, and fostering unity,” she said.

She will continue to serve the organization as a Trustee, further supporting its mission to be a unifying, inclusive platform for the Indian-American community in Greater Boston.

Founded over 60 years ago, the India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization that serves as a platform to celebrate Indian heritage, foster civic engagement, and build a stronger, more connected community. Through cultural programs, civic initiatives, and educational outreach, IAGB strives to be a vibrant bridge between Indian and American cultures.

For more information, visit www.iagb.org