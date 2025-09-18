Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Salman Khan, and more…

Sonam Kapoor Gets Real About Marriage – And Claims She Always Wins

MUMBAI– Bollywood fashion queen Sonam Kapoor is giving fans a hilarious glimpse into married life with hubby Anand Ahuja.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sonam shared a cheeky quote: “Marriage is telling your spouse, ‘I didn’t sleep well,’ and then it becomes a competition about who’s the most tired.” Tagging Anand, she added, “I will always win,” complete with a laughing emoji.

The couple, who tied the knot in a star-studded 2018 wedding, are now proud parents to little Vayu, born in August 2022. Sonam recently flooded her feed with adorable snaps of her three-year-old — from sandy playtime to cozy family moments with Anand.

She even melted hearts on his birthday last month with a gushy note: “Happy Birthday my baby boy. Mama loves you to the moon and back and again.”

Looks like between marriage banter and baby love, Sonam’s got the happy-ever-after vibe locked down.

Malaika Arora Swears by Yoga, Oxygen Therapy – and Plenty of Sunshine

MUMBAI– At 51, Malaika Arora proves age is nothing but a number, and her secret sauce to looking this good is as refreshing as it gets.

The actress hit Instagram with a peek into her daily fitness grind, starting with lakeside yoga at sunrise. “Early to bed, early to rise. My happy place,” she wrote.

Breakfast? A clean, protein-packed omelet with all the right healthy sides. But Malaika doesn’t stop there – she’s into oxygen therapy, keeps up her step count, and swears by sun, water, sunscreen, and plenty of fresh air.

The fitness queen has long used her platform to break age and beauty stereotypes. “It’s high time we let go of outdated notions that beauty belongs only to a certain age,” she’s said. For Malaika, every year isn’t a setback – it’s an upgrade.

“To me, age is not a limit but an evolution,” she explained. “Every year brings wisdom, resilience, and a deeper understanding of yourself – and that’s the most beautiful transformation of all.”

Looks like Malaika’s mantra is simple: yoga for the body, sun for the soul, and confidence at every stage of life.

Salman Khan Ditches the ’Stache, Debuts Fresh New Look in Mumbai

MUMBAI– Bollywood’s “Bhai” is back in town, and fans can’t stop buzzing about his new clean-shaven look.

Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday, ditching the moustache he sported for his upcoming war drama Galwan. Instead, the superstar kept it casual in washed denims, a black tee, jacket, and cap — but it was the bare face that stole the show.

The moustache had become a big part of his Galwan avatar, with many fans comparing it to his iconic Chulbul Pandey style from the Dabangg series. On Instagram, Salman recently teased behind-the-scenes shots from the film, suited up in combat fatigues with a scar across his cheek and the hashtag #BattleOfGalwan.

Galwan dramatizes the deadly June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, and Salman is clearly going all in for the role. Between Bigg Boss 19 shoots and gritty film takes, the superstar’s juggling act is keeping fans on their toes.

But for now, the verdict is in: clean-shaven Salman has officially landed.

Neha Kakkar Has a Laugh Riot With Abhishek & Isha on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’

MUMBAI– Neha Kakkar turned a guest spot on Pati Patni Aur Panga into a full-on laugh fest with Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Milind Chandwani.

The singer dropped a behind-the-scenes clip from the sets where Abhishek belted out her new track “Tu Pyaasa Hai” in the goofiest way possible. Milind quickly joined in, and the two turned it into a comedy jam session. When Neha tried to correct them, Abhishek cheekily declared it their “own version” of the song.

Isha jumped in to save Neha, but the boys weren’t done—challenging her to sing the track too. The clip ends with Abhishek hilariously screaming the song at full volume.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha gushed: “With the cutest and naughtiest @aebyborntoshine @isha__malviya @milindchandwani and don’t miss @realsudeshlehri ji behind! Celebrating #TuPyaasaHai at #PatiPatniAurPanga.”

Meanwhile, the sets are buzzing with wedding vibes as Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s big day approaches. The couple confirmed their marriage plans during the show’s premiere, and celebrations officially kicked off on September 16.

Looks like between playful pranks and real-life wedding bells, Pati Patni Aur Panga is serving up all the drama—and the fun.

Urvashi Rautela Welcomes New Fur Baby ‘Kylie Rautela’ — And Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

MUMBAI– Actress Urvashi Rautela just made her family (and Instagram feed) a whole lot cuter by introducing her new pet pup, adorably named Kylie Rautela.

The name raised eyebrows — and chuckles — since Urvashi famously replaced Kylie Jenner as Smile Train’s Global Ambassador. Now, she’s got her very own “Kylie” at home.

“Say hello to Kylie Rautela. My family just got a lot cuter, and my heart just got a lot fuller!” the actress gushed while sharing pics of Kylie posing with her other dog, Oscar Rautela. Within minutes, hashtags like #KylieRautela and #DogMomGoals began trending, with one fan quipping: “The world just got another Kylie to obsess over — and this one has four paws!”

Talking about her pets, Urvashi melted hearts: “Animals are the purest souls. They teach us loyalty, unconditional love, and compassion. True happiness comes in tiny paws and wagging tails.”

Between dog-mom duties, Urvashi has a packed slate: Indian 3 with Kamal Haasan, Kasoor 2 with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill, Baap alongside Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, plus Inspector Avinash 2 and Black Rose.

But right now, it’s little Kylie who’s stealing the spotlight.

Deepika Padukone Axed From ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel After Pay Hike Drama?

MUMBA– Bollywood bombshell Deepika Padukone is out of the much-hyped Kalki 2898 AD sequel, and the whispers behind her exit are juicier than ever.

Insiders tell us Deepika believed she was “indispensable” to the franchise after shooting a few key sequences during the first film. Banking on that, she reportedly pushed for a pay raise — assuming producers would fold. Instead, they showed her the door.

The studio confirmed her ouster with a statement on X, writing: “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. A film like @Kalki2898AD deserves full commitment. We wish her the best.”

This isn’t the first time Deepika has walked away from a biggie. She previously quit Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit with Prabhas, allegedly over contract and money disputes — and was swiftly replaced by rising star Triptii Dimri. Vanga even hinted at “dirty PR games” and accused her of breaching trust.

Now, with her skincare brand struggling and Ranveer Singh’s film streak hitting roadblocks, Bollywood’s power couple seems to be weathering some serious turbulence.

As for Kalki 2898 AD, the sequel marches on — without its once “indispensable” heroine.

Ananya Panday Shows Off Maldives Glow at Aryan Khan’s Big Premiere

MUMBAI– Ananya Panday is back from the Maldives and shining brighter than ever! The actress turned heads on the red carpet of Ba**ds of Bollywood’s premiere, flaunting her sun-kissed bronzed glow in a dazzling ivory gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging back.

The event was extra buzzy since the satirical action-comedy marks Aryan Khan’s debut as creator, with Red Chillies Entertainment producing.

During her island getaway, Ananya even tried her hand at vlogging, dropping clips of turquoise waters, candid beach moments, and pure vacation bliss. “My first attempt at making a vlog but had the bestest time ever,” she captioned, tagging her luxe resort stay.

Work-wise, the actress is lining up big projects — Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya Lalwani and the Kartik Aaryan romance Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which drops this New Year’s Eve.

But for now, it’s safe to say Ananya’s glow-up is stealing all the spotlight.

Nick Jonas Calls 33rd Birthday With Priyanka ‘The Best One Yet’

MUMBAI, Sept 18 – Nick Jonas just turned 33, and he says this year’s birthday topped them all — thanks to wife Priyanka Chopra.

The singer-actor dropped a series of pics and a video on Instagram, showing him cutting a cake before sharing a kiss with Priyanka. “Somehow my third time celebrating my birthday on the set of Camp Rock? 15, 17 and now the best one yet, 33 with my ❤️ @priyankachopra,” Nick captioned.

Fans went wild over the loved-up post, with many calling them “couple goals.”

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in a lavish Jodhpur wedding in 2018, are parents to daughter Malti Marie, born via surrogacy in 2022.

Priyanka, meanwhile, is keeping busy with Hollywood and Bollywood projects, from Krrish 4 to the pirate drama The Bluff. But clearly, nothing beats being by Nick’s side for his big day. (Source: IANS)