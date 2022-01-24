How to apply foundation in winter

By Nupur Gupta

New Delhi– In harsh winter conditions, one’s skin requires a little extra attention for the foundation can be smooth and bright.

Before applying, your skin must be protected from strong cold winds and adequately prepped. Normally, cakey, spotty, and dry flakes form on the skin when the foundation is applied. Usually, the product is not to blame for this, and it can be easily avoided with basic skincare and cosmetic applications.

Before we start with foundation application, your skin needs to be prepped properly.

Skin prepping for the winter requires:

Cleaning the skin but not overdoing it. Cleaners provide the perfect base for makeup, and gets rid of all the dirt and sebum. However, it tends to make the skin dry so using a lot of the product should be avoided, especially for those with dry skin. Cleansers such as the Cetaphil daily cleanser and the Bioderma Sensibio h20 can be used.

Apply a good non-alcoholic toner. This helps in keeping the skin hydrated and takes care of the flakes on skin. Good non-alcoholic toners include the Minimalist PHA 3 per cent and the Neutrogena alcohol free toner.

Apply a good serum. For example, the Minimalist Hyaluronic Acid 2 per cent and the Multi-Vitamin by Earth Rhythm. The serum should be specifically according to the type of skin. It helps unclog and shrink visible pores which can help the foundation be smooth, giving a nice finish.

Moisturize the face using products containing oil or petroleum jelly. This helps provide moisture and hydrates the skin in the winter dryness. However, if your skin is oily, then the use of these products should be avoided.

Using creams which double as a primer, such as the Hollywood Flawless Filter by Charlotte Tilbury and Lakme Absolute Hydra Pro tinted moisturizer, Embryolisse creme and Bobbi brown vitamin E moisturizer can also be a good idea. Much like the serum, the primer will minimize the pores and the creme will hydrate the skin.

Once the skin is properly moisturised and prepped, we have to choose the right foundation and its application technique.

1. Use a Creme foundation formula or a hydrating foundation. It’s a good idea to mix your moisturizer with foundation and apply all over the face with a stippling brush. This will not only give a very natural finish to the foundation, but a healthy glow will appear on the skin. It will also keep the skin moisturized for a long time and hence prevent flakes. It will smooth out the foundation, making the application both easy and effective. Some good foundation examples are Bobbi Brown skin wear Weightless foundation, L’oreal true match, Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation.

2. Any face oil, such as argan oil can be mixed with the foundation to give a glowing finish to the skin. Oil provides the same benefits as a moisturiser and helps the makeup stay for a long time, without any complications. It will add an additional glow to the skin making it appear healthy and smooth. (IANS)