Hijab-Wearing Woman Cannot Become India’s PM, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai/New Delhi– Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday sparked controversy after responding to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks about a hijab-wearing woman becoming India’s Prime Minister.

Owaisi, speaking at a recent programme, had said it was his dream that one day a hijab-wearing daughter would become the Prime Minister of the country.

Reacting to the statement, Nirupam told IANS in Mumbai that while a hijab-wearing woman could become Prime Minister, it would not be in India. “She can become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Bangladesh or any Gulf country. If Owaisi has such a big dream of making a hijab-wearing woman the Prime Minister, then like the Razakars of that time, he should go to Pakistan as soon as possible and try to make a hijab-wearing woman the Prime Minister there,” Nirupam said.

During the interaction, Nirupam also spoke about the upcoming Somnath Swabhiman Parv, describing it as a grand celebration in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate. “Somnath is a symbol of India’s self-respect. It represents India’s culture and traditions,” he said, adding that the Somnath temple had been attacked multiple times nearly a thousand years ago by Afghan ruler Mahmud of Ghazni.

Commenting on recent political developments in West Bengal, Nirupam criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged intervention during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the I-PAC office. He termed the move a violation of the constitutional system. “It is an illegal act and a crime. The way Mamata Banerjee is preventing central agencies from doing their work and creating obstacles in the investigation is a very serious matter. The public is watching everything and waiting for the right time,” he said.

Nirupam also addressed questions regarding Nationalist Congress Party leaders Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, suggesting that internal differences within the family appeared to be easing. “Since the parties led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are contesting the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation elections together, it clearly indicates that family differences are coming to an end,” he said.

He added that while the development was positive, the future political course would depend on decisions taken by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. (Source: IANS)