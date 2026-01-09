Bollywood Roundup: Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Katrina Kaif Sends Birthday Love to Farhan Akhtar as She Enjoys New Mom Glow

MUMBAI, India — Katrina Kaif marked Farhan Akhtar’s birthday on January 9 with a warm social media shoutout, wishing her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star a year filled with “love and light.”

Sharing a photo of Farhan online, Katrina wrote, “Happiest Birthday @faroutakhtar. Wishing you the best year filled with lots of love and light.”

The two starred together in the hit 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin, with Katrina paired opposite Hrithik in the film.

The birthday wish comes just months after Katrina embraced motherhood. She and husband Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025, later revealing his name as Vihaan Kaushal in a heartfelt joint post.

“Gratitude beyond words,” the couple wrote while sharing a photo of their newborn’s tiny hand resting over theirs.

Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021, have largely kept their personal life low-key, sharing only brief glimpses of their growing family with fans.

Shraddha Kapoor Jokes About ‘Blocking’ Sun Haters in Sun-Kissed Balcony Pics

MUMBAI, India — Shraddha Kapoor lit up social media with fresh sun-soaked photos, joking that anyone who doesn’t like sunlight might just get “blocked.”

Sharing glowing, no-makeup pictures from what appears to be the balcony of her Mumbai home, the actress looked relaxed and radiant, with a hint of the sea visible in the background. Alongside the photos, she teased fans with the caption, “Kis kisko dhoop nahi pasand??? Aapko abhi block karti hoon.”

Known for sharing glimpses of her simple, fun-loving lifestyle, Shraddha recently posted about enjoying homemade tea after returning home from a long stretch away, writing that nothing beats “ghar ki chai.”

A self-confessed foodie, the actress often treats followers to snapshots of her favorite comfort foods and everyday moments.

On the work front, Shraddha is set to return in Stree 3, slated for release in August 2027. She also has a biopic on legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar titled Eetha in the pipeline, along with the upcoming film Nagin, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Kareena Kapoor Promises to ‘Dance on Beat’ While Wishing Farah Khan on Her Birthday

MUMBAI, India — Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in Farah Khan’s 61st birthday with a playful promise, telling the ace choreographer-director she’ll “always dance on beat” whenever Farah is around.

Sharing a stylish photo of Farah on social media, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Farah… Promise to always dance on beat when you are around. Big hug.”

Farah has choreographed Kareena in several iconic Bollywood songs, including Bole Choodiyan and Fevicol Se, making their long-standing bond a fan favorite.

Birthday wishes also poured in from Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa called Farah her “one-woman army,” while Kajol dubbed her the “Queen of choreography & cooking” in a warm throwback post.

Farah, who began her career as a background dancer, went on to become one of Bollywood’s most celebrated choreographers before turning director with the Shah Rukh Khan hit Main Hoon Na. She is married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder, and the couple are parents to triplets.

Farah Khan Teases Nushrratt Bharuccha as ‘Vertically Challenged’ in Fun Home Visit

MUMBAI, India — Farah Khan had fans laughing after playfully calling Nushrratt Bharuccha “vertically challenged” during a visit to the actress’s home on her vlog show.

While touring Nushrratt’s walk-in closet, Farah spotted an impressive collection of towering heels and joked that the actress dances in them because she’s “a little” short. Nushrratt quickly jumped in, saying she’s short, prompting Farah to quip, “Don’t say that. You’re vertically challenged,” leaving both in splits.

Nushrratt revealed she even rehearses in high heels, some reaching over six inches, saying she needs to feel completely comfortable performing in them.

The episode also showed a softer side, with Nushrratt cooking her home-style Mutton Uppu Kari for Farah during a relaxed kitchen session. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt and denim, the actress kept things cozy and fun.

Farah also praised Nushrratt’s intense performance in Akelli, joking that the film was so gripping it raised her blood pressure. The solo-led film marked a major milestone for Nushrratt, earning her critical acclaim.

Known for hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl, Nushrratt has also won praise for darker roles in films such as Chhorii and its sequel.

Amaal Mallik Mourns Pet Dog Handsome, Hopes to Reunite in Every Lifetime

MUMBAI, India — Composer-singer Amaal Mallik is grieving the loss of his beloved pet dog, Handsome, sharing an emotional tribute that struck a chord with fans.

Posting a photo of himself kissing his Chow Chow on the head, Amaal wrote, “I hope you give me the opportunity to be your brother in every other life,” signing off with “#RestInPower #HandsomeMalik.” In the image, Handsome is seen wearing a red bow tie, making the farewell even more heart-wrenching.

The tribute comes shortly after Amaal’s stint on Bigg Boss 19, where he finished in the top five. Reflecting on the experience after leaving the house, he said the journey brought growth, learning, and memories he will carry forever.

Amaal, the son of Daboo Malik and brother of singer Armaan Malik, made his composing debut in 2014 and rose to fame with chartbusters from films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Working With Shah Rukh Khan Is a Dream Come True, Says Akshay Oberoi

MUMBAI, India — Akshay Oberoi says being part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King feels nothing short of “extremely rewarding,” calling the superstar’s legacy truly phenomenal.

The actor, who is currently shooting for the Siddharth Anand-directed project, said working on a Shah Rukh Khan-led film is a dream he never imagined would come true. He described SRK as “an institution,” praising his discipline, humility, and unmatched professionalism despite decades at the top.

Akshay added that witnessing the scale and energy of King has been a massive learning experience, noting that even being connected to Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic legacy in a small way pushes him to raise his own standards.

King features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, and is being billed as a high-octane entertainer.

Akshay was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a wedding-set romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. (Source: IANS)