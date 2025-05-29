High-Stakes Test Awaits Indian Players in England Lions Series

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– As the excitement of the IPL 2025 playoffs unfolds in Mullanpur and Ahmedabad, several Indian cricketers and coaches have already shifted their focus to red-ball cricket in England. Beginning May 30 in Canterbury, India ‘A’ will face the England Lions in a crucial first-class series that doubles as both a proving ground and a selection trial ahead of India’s five-Test tour of England starting June 20 in Leeds.

Led by opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, the India ‘A’ squad features several Test hopefuls looking to acclimate to English conditions and impress selectors. Easwaran, long seen as a backup to Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, now has a rare opportunity to finally earn his long-awaited Test debut, especially with Rohit stepping away from the format.

However, Easwaran’s inclusion is not guaranteed. He has faced criticism for missed opportunities in the past—most notably during the 2022 India A tour of Australia, where he failed to cross 17 runs in four innings. That dip opened the door for KL Rahul to take the opener’s slot during Rohit’s absence. With B. Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill expected to join for the second game, Easwaran’s window to impress may be narrow but significant.

The tour also serves as a key preparation platform for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who are expected to feature in the main Test squad. For Sarfaraz Khan, the series is a critical chance to prove his mettle in overseas conditions after being benched throughout India’s recent tour of Australia and left out of the England Tests.

In the bowling unit, seamers Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep will focus on adapting to the Dukes ball ahead of the marquee Test series. They’ll be joined by Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar, Harshit Rana, Khaleel Ahmed, and rising star Anshul Kamboj—who grabbed headlines with a 10-wicket haul in a Ranji Trophy match against Kerala. Known for his lateral movement and control, Kamboj is being closely watched as a potential injury backup for the England series.

What makes this tour particularly noteworthy is the presence of seven or more players with direct Test ambitions. It’s rare for so many first-team aspirants to feature in an ‘A’ series ahead of a major away tour, underlining how pivotal this preparatory phase is for the national side, currently undergoing a transition.

While the conditions and opposition may differ slightly from what the Indian team will face in the five-match Test series, this tour will offer selectors a clear look at who’s ready to take on the mantle in a restructured Test lineup.

India ‘A’ Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC, WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey

England Lions Squad: James Rew (C), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes (Source: IANS)