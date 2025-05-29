Indian Stock Market Ends Higher on Positive Global Cues

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Indian equity markets closed higher on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat global cues. The BSE Sensex rose 320.70 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 81,633.02, while the NSE Nifty gained 81.15 points, or 0.33%, ending the session at 24,833.60.

Buying interest was broad-based, spanning large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 315.85 points, or 0.55%, to 57,457.25, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 105.40 points, or 0.59%, to close at 17,889.

Among sectors, metals, IT, financial services, realty, media, and energy posted gains. In contrast, PSU banks, FMCG, and PSE stocks closed in the red.

“Global sentiment improved after a U.S. court overturned former President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tax policy. However, the Indian market remained largely rangebound during the day due to rising crude oil prices and elevated U.S. 10-year bond yields,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The latter part of the session saw some recovery, driven by short covering ahead of the F&O expiry.

Export-oriented sectors such as IT and pharmaceuticals performed well, backed by optimism around easing trade tensions. However, Nair cautioned that weak domestic cues, including a slowdown in industrial output to an eight-month low, may contribute to short-term market consolidation.

The Nifty saw a volatile session on account of the monthly derivatives expiry. “Momentum remains subdued, with the RSI still trending downward,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He identified 24,670 as the next key support level for the Nifty. “If the index breaches this level, it may trigger a sharper correction toward 24,400–24,300. However, if Nifty holds above 24,670, a rebound toward 25,000–25,150 is possible in the short term,” he added.

In the commodities market, gold prices weakened in early trading after the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes, which indicated a continued data-dependent stance and little near-term likelihood of interest rate cuts. Domestically, MCX gold found support near ₹94,000, with resistance seen around ₹96,500, analysts said. (Source: IANS)