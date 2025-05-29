Norway Chess: Gukesh Stuns World No. 2 Nakamura in Round 3 Comeback Victory

- Advertisement -

Stavanger– Indian Grandmaster and reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju bounced back in emphatic fashion at the Norway Chess tournament, defeating world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura in Round 3. The victory came in a tense endgame that initially appeared equal, showcasing Gukesh’s composure and tactical precision.

After suffering consecutive defeats in the first two rounds—first to world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and then in a high-stakes all-Indian clash against Arjun Erigaisi—Gukesh’s Round 3 win marks a critical turnaround in his campaign and reinforces his credentials as a title contender.

Meanwhile, American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana continued his resurgence after a Round 1 loss. He secured his second straight win, this time against Arjun Erigaisi, and in doing so overtook Erigaisi in the live ratings to reclaim the world No. 3 position.

The only classical draw of the day came in the marquee matchup between Magnus Carlsen and Wei Yi. Carlsen gained some early pressure out of the opening but was unable to break through Wei’s solid defense. In the Armageddon tiebreaker, Wei Yi found an ingenious move in a complex position, capitalizing on a rare error from Carlsen to win a brilliant game.

In the Norway Chess Women’s event, Indian star Humpy Koneru delivered a commanding win over Sarasadat Khademalsharieh. Building a superior position out of the opening, Humpy maintained relentless pressure and converted her advantage smoothly to take the full point.

The other two women’s games—Tingjie Lei vs. Anna Muzychuk and Vaishali Rameshbabu vs. Ju Wenjun—were both decided in Armageddon, underlining the fierce level of competition in the women’s field. Muzychuk and Ju emerged victorious in their respective tiebreaks, earning crucial extra points.

With momentum now on his side, Gukesh’s resurgence will be closely watched as the tournament enters its next stages. (Source: IANS)