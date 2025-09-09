Hariharan Pays Tribute to Asha Bhosle With Throwback Recording Room Memories

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Celebrated playback singer Hariharan shared a wave of nostalgia on social media this week, posting a set of black-and-white throwback photos of himself alongside legendary singer Asha Bhosle inside a recording studio.

The images, featuring the two artists rehearsing and sharing notes before a take, were paired with a heartfelt caption marking Bhosle’s 92nd birthday.

“Some memories never fade… they live in the heart like music itself,” Hariharan wrote. “Recording Aabshaar-e-Ghazal with Asha ji was one of the most treasured chapters of my journey. On your 92nd birthday, I bow to your timeless voice, your unmatched spirit, and the warmth with which you have guided me. To me, you will always be a mentor, an inspiration, and above all, a beloved Asha ji. Wishing you boundless joy, health, and music always @asha.bhosle.”

Asha Bhosle, born in 1933, is one of the most enduring voices in Indian music. Over a career spanning more than seven decades, she has recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres — from classical ragas and ghazals to pop, qawwalis, and film hits. Known for her expressive, versatile singing, Bhosle became a favorite of music directors such as O.P. Nayyar, S.D. Burman, and R.D. Burman, with whom she redefined the sound of Hindi cinema.

Her boldness in experimenting with unconventional styles and her ability to move seamlessly between romantic ballads, playful numbers, and soulful ghazals made her a pioneering figure. Over the years, she has received numerous honors, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, while continuing to inspire generations of singers.

Hariharan’s tribute underscores the personal and professional impact Bhosle has had on countless musicians, many of whom consider her a mentor and icon. (Source: IANS)