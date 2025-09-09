Sonu Nigam Reflects on ‘Bijuria’ Legacy as Song Gets New Life in Varun-Janhvi Film

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– More than two decades after recording his hit track “Bijuria,” singer Sonu Nigam says he never imagined the song would become timeless — a track now enjoying a revival in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Sharing throwback photos from the original recording session on Instagram, Nigam wrote, “26 years back while making Bijuria, we didn’t know the song would stand the test of time and how..! Shouting, whistling, blabbering stuff that had back stories only we knew about, laughing, imitating, learning and above all making long lasting music.”

He thanked the creative team behind the song — Ravi, Tarun, and the late Ajay — saying the track was made with “positivity and innocence.” Nigam added, “Thank you God for such a beautiful journey. Enjoy #Bijuria yet again.”

Actor Varun Dhawan, who stars in the film featuring the remix, responded in the comments: “Most amazing thing to see today. 26 years back I was 12 years old and this song really really made me want to be an actor.”

Over the weekend, Dhawan also shared a playful video dancing to the remix with his dog Joey, jokingly apologizing to his co-star Janhvi Kapoor for “ditching” her as his partner.

Nigam said he feels humbled that the song continues to resonate across generations. “When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal. Revisiting it now decades later feels like a full-circle moment. I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version.” (Source: IANS)