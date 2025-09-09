Navya Naveli Nanda, Armaan Malik Meet Apple CEO Tim Cook in Mumbai

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Actress and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and singer Armaan Malik recently sat down for a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook during his visit to India.

Details of the exchange have not been formally disclosed, but the meeting reportedly touched on technology’s role in shaping creativity, innovation, and youth engagement in India. Both Navya, who has been vocal about entrepreneurship and social impact, and Malik, one of the country’s most prominent young music stars, represent a new generation of Indian voices in culture and business.

Cook has made multiple high-profile visits to India in recent years as Apple expands its footprint in the country, from opening flagship stores to deepening ties with local developers and artists. His interaction with young Indian celebrities underscores the company’s strategy of linking technology with lifestyle and cultural conversations.

Photos of the meeting are expected to circulate on social media in the coming days, adding star power to Apple’s growing narrative in India. (Source: IANS)