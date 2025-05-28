Hanumankind to Perform at Netflix’s Global Fan Event ‘Tudum’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Rapper, singer, and actor Hanumankind is set to take the global stage at Netflix’s highly anticipated fan event, Tudum, with a high-energy performance that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Netflix made the announcement via Instagram, sharing a teaser video featuring Hanumankind—real name Sooraj Cherukat—performing his hit track Run It Up. The caption read: “Run it up! Acclaimed musician Hanumankind will hit the stage with an unforgettable performance at TUDUM, the live global fan event. Watch it LIVE on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT on May 31 in the US, and 5:30 AM IST on June 1 in India.”

Known for his genre-blending sound and explosive stage presence, Hanumankind is one of India’s most compelling contemporary music talents. His performance will be broadcast live from Los Angeles at 5:30 AM IST on June 1, 2025.

Hanumankind made headlines in 2024 when he performed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in New York. He first gained recognition after performing at the NH7 Weekender festival and releasing his debut EP Kalari in 2019. His stage name, “Hanumankind,” is a creative fusion of “Hanuman”—the revered Hindu deity symbolizing honor, courage, and loyalty—and “mankind,” reflecting his artistic ethos.

The rapper made early waves by collaborating with Charan Raj and Sanjith Hegde on Maadeva, featured in the Kannada film Popcorn Monkey Tiger. His track The Last Dance also appeared in the Malayalam hit Aavesham.

In July 2024, he garnered widespread acclaim with the release of Big Dawgs, a collaboration with Kalmi. The music video, shot in his hometown Malappuram, Kerala, featured a daring performance inside a traditional “well of death” carnival attraction.

Earlier this year, Hanumankind performed at Coachella, one of the world’s most prestigious music festivals. Reflecting on the experience, he emphasized how deeply music is woven into daily life.

“Music is everywhere—wherever you go, whatever you do, it surrounds you. It’s the heartbeat of culture and language,” he said. “Who would have thought a couple of folks from the south side of India would be making music and playing at Coachella? I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come.”

As he continues to ride the success of Run It Up, Hanumankind’s upcoming Tudum performance cements his status as a rising global music force. (Source: IANS)