Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and more…

Alia Bhatt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse from Cannes 2025

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her glamorous Cannes 2025 debut, sharing candid moments from her makeup and styling sessions on Instagram.

In the photos and videos, Alia is seen prepping for the red carpet—applying lipstick in a bathrobe, getting her lashes done, and enjoying live music at a restaurant. She captioned the post simply: “cannes-dids okay bye, see you next year.”

Her mother, Soni Razdan, reacted warmly to the post, writing, “Best pics n best team.”

For the festival’s closing ceremony, Alia wore a nude-toned, sequined saree-inspired drape by Gucci, paired with a silver mini handbag. In a video, she shared, “This is my first time at Cannes. I’m excited, nervous—it’s always a bit chaotic, but I thrive in it.”

She also recalled a moment of backstage improvisation when a power outage forced her hairstylist to heat hair extensions in the sun. “Now the electricity is back, and we’re just thankful.”

Alia kicked off her red carpet debut in an ivory Schiaparelli haute couture gown and later stunned in a jewel-studded navy Armani Privé creation.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Moment with Daughter Malti

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas melted hearts on Tuesday with a tender Instagram Story showing her cradling daughter Malti as the two gazed up at a cloudy sky. The quiet

moment captured a peaceful mother-daughter bond, with Priyanka holding Malti while they looked up at the overcast sky.

Recently, the actress was in Sicily, sharing glamorous glimpses from her trip.

Priyanka married singer Nick Jonas in 2018 and welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, she stars in the upcoming action film Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, premiering on Prime Video July 2. She’ll also play a former pirate in The Bluff, set in the 19th-century Caribbean, and is set to return for Season 2 of the spy thriller Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden.

Deepika Padukone Says She Relies on ‘Inner Voice’ Amid ‘Spirit’ Controversy

Mumbai– Amid controversy surrounding her exit from filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, actress Deepika Padukone shared that she leans on her “inner voice” when faced with tough decisions.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Deepika said, “What keeps me balanced is being truthful and authentic. When I’m in complicated situations, listening to my inner voice and making decisions that bring me peace helps me feel most in equilibrium.”

The actress also opened up about working during her pregnancy, saying she felt deeply supported by her team and brand partners. “That care during my pregnancy and early motherhood is something I’ll always cherish,” she added.

Deepika posted stunning photos from an event in Stockholm on Instagram, wearing a red, floor-length gown, captioned: “Hej from Stockholm!”

The remarks come as Vanga appeared to take a veiled swipe at Deepika in a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), accusing an unnamed actor of breaking trust by revealing his film’s story. “There’s an unsaid NDA when I narrate a story to an actor… You’ve ‘disclosed’ the kind of person you are,” he wrote.

He continued, “Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You’ll never get it.”

Vanga concluded with a jab: “Next time, tell the whole story… because it doesn’t matter to me. #dirtyPRgames.”

Deepika has reportedly been replaced by actress Triptii Dimri in Spirit, fueling speculation about the behind-the-scenes fallout.

Tamannaah Bhatia Takes Subtle Swipe Amid Virat Kohli Instagram Incident

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia appeared to take a light-hearted dig on Instagram following cricketer Virat Kohli’s recent accidental “like” on a photo of actress Avneet Kaur, which sparked social media buzz.

On Wednesday, Tamannaah posted a video on her Instagram Stories with a quirky expression, captioned: “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do (sic).” The post quickly caught the attention of netizens.

Her comment came just weeks after Kohli clarified on Instagram that the controversial “like” was unintentional and likely due to a feed-clearing interaction misread by the platform’s algorithm.

Tamannaah’s post also follows her own recent social media moment, when she liked a reel featuring Deepika Padukone addressing workplace misogyny and the gender pay gap—amid Deepika’s ongoing Spirit controversy. After the “like” drew attention, Tamannaah seemed to imply it may have been accidental too.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Odela 2, a supernatural thriller where she played a sadhvi named Shiva Shakthi battling dark forces in a village protected by Lord Odela Mallanna Swamy.

Kamal Haasan Praises Ali Fazal as a “Very Important Actor for India”

Mumbai– Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has called his Thug Life co-star Ali Fazal a “very important actor for India,” praising his performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya.

“I saw you in Khufiya and immediately knew I wanted to work with you. Ali is a very important actor for India,” Haasan said, adding that director Mani Ratnam made the collaboration happen.

Ali, touched by the compliment, called it a dream come true. “Kamal sir is a legend not just in Indian cinema but globally. Being welcomed by him and sharing the screen in Thug Life is an honor I’ll always cherish,” he said.

Thug Life, produced by Raaj Kamal Films and Madras Talkies, marks Haasan and Ratnam’s reunion after 35 years since Nayakan. The film, set for release on June 5, 2025, features Haasan as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker and boasts a stellar ensemble including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Meanwhile, Fazal is awaiting the release of Metro…In Dino and is currently training in Jujutsu for his upcoming Netflix fantasy series Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Raj & DK.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Glimpse of Her ‘Irreplaceable Favorites’

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a personal peek into her life by sharing a series of heartfelt photos on Instagram, calling them her “irreplaceable favorites.”

Wearing a vibrant orange saree, Rashmika posed smiling on a couch and wrote, “These pictures have all of my favorites… the color, the vibe, the place, the beautiful lady who gifted me the saree, the photographer—everything in this photo is irreplaceable to me.”

Beyond personal moments, Rashmika also keeps fans updated on her work. Recently, she shared a teaser from her upcoming film Kubera, captioning it: “Can’t wait for you all to experience this journey… Welcome to the world of Kubera. #TranceOfKuberaa is out now! In cinemas June 20, 2025.”

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh, and is being released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. In the teaser, Rashmika’s character digs up a suitcase full of cash, smiles, and offers a prayer—hinting at a gripping social thriller.

Hrithik Roshan Teams Up with ‘KGF’ Makers Hombale Films for New Project

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is set to collaborate with renowned production house Hombale Films, known for blockbusters like KGF and Kantara, for an upcoming project. While details remain under wraps, the partnership marks their first collaboration.

“Hombale has brought some incredible stories to life. I’m excited to work with them and bring a big-screen experience to our audience. We’re dreaming big,” Hrithik said.

Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur added, “Partnering with Hrithik is a step toward crafting a powerful, imaginative, and timeless film.”

Hombale has delivered pan-India hits such as KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Salaar, and Kantara, redefining Indian cinematic storytelling.

Hrithik, known for his iconic roles and box office success, is also gearing up for highly anticipated films War 2 and Krrish 4.

Kareena Kapoor Supports Menstrual Health Initiative in Gujarat Schools

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has thrown her support behind a groundbreaking menstrual health initiative in Gujarat schools, developed by the state government with support from UNICEF India.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena praised the initiative for creating “Menstrual Corners” in schools—safe, welcoming spaces where students learn about menstruation using simple tools like card games, role-play aprons, interactive models, and booklets.

“Periods aren’t a problem… lack of awareness is,” she wrote, applauding the program for breaking taboos and promoting open, stigma-free conversations. She added that over 103,000 girls and 88,000 boys have already been reached, helping build confidence, dignity, and school retention.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again and is reportedly set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s next film, Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Karan Johar Recalls Childhood Moment That Sparked His Love for Fashion

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cherished childhood memory that ignited his lifelong passion for fashion.

Posting a black-and-white photo on Instagram, Karan recalled a 1981 fashion exhibition organized by his mother Hiroo Johar and aunts, featuring then up-and-coming designer Abu Jani. The event, titled ALKAPRI—named after their children Alka, Karan, and Priyanka—was inaugurated by Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman.

In the photo, a young, wide-eyed Karan can be seen peeking between Zeenat and his mother. “That day sparked my love for fashion,” he wrote, adding how he secretly enjoyed the outfits and gossip during those prep sessions.

“This was the beginning of my love story with fashion,” Karan reflected in the nostalgic post. (Source: IANS)