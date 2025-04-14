Gut-Brain Connection May Drive Behavioral Symptoms in Children With Autism: Study

New Delhi— A disrupted digestive system may interfere with brain signaling and contribute to behavioral symptoms in children with autism, according to new research from the University of Southern California (USC).

The study, published in Nature Communications on Monday, provides fresh insight into the complex relationship between gut health and brain function—an interaction often referred to as the “gut-brain axis.”

“Our findings show that the brain plays a central role in translating gut health into autism-related behaviors,” said lead author Lisa Aziz-Zadeh, a professor at USC’s Brain and Creativity Institute. “While earlier studies separately examined gut microbiomes and brain structure differences in autism, we are connecting those dots.”

To conduct the study, the researchers collected behavioral assessments, brain imaging data, and stool samples from 43 children with autism and 41 neurotypical children, all between the ages of 8 and 17. They analyzed the stool samples for metabolites—molecules produced by gut bacteria during digestion.

They focused particularly on the “tryptophan pathway,” in which the amino acid tryptophan—commonly found in food—is converted into several metabolites, including serotonin. Serotonin plays a vital role in emotional regulation, social interaction, learning, and other cognitive functions. Because the majority of the body’s serotonin is produced in the gut, any imbalance in gut microbiota could significantly impact serotonin levels and brain function.

“Children with autism often show distinct brain activity patterns—certain brain areas are either underactive or overactive compared to neurotypical children,” Aziz-Zadeh explained. “At the same time, many also suffer from gastrointestinal problems like constipation or stomach pain, and exhibit behavioral symptoms such as repetitive actions and social challenges.”

The study adds to growing evidence that targeting gut health could open up new pathways for autism treatment by potentially influencing brain activity and behavior.

“This kind of research could eventually lead to novel interventions that begin in the gut but reach as far as the brain,” Aziz-Zadeh said. (Source: IANS)