Chef Ranveer Brar Wants to Make the Lungi a Mainstream Men’s Fashion Statement

Mumbai— Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is setting his sights on a new goal—bringing the traditional Indian lungi into the mainstream of men’s fashion.

Brar made a stylish foray into the fashion world on April 13, turning heads as the showstopper for Raymond’s esteemed Chairman’s Collection. Making his runway debut, the chef impressed with a blend of grace, confidence, and his trademark charm—seamlessly bridging his culinary artistry with couture.

Reflecting on his personal style, Brar told IANS, “My fashion sense has evolved over the years. I dress for myself now—that’s the biggest change. I want my clothes to express who I am, while still being comfortable and functional enough to get me through a long day.”

Asked whether he follows fashion rules, Brar offered an analogy drawn from his culinary background. “Honestly, there are no rules in cooking, and there are no rules in fashion. But I do want to make the lungi a part of mainstream menswear. That’s something I feel strongly about.”

Brar also spoke about how fashion can transform a person, using the powerful image of uniformed military personnel to make his point. “The ultimate expression of fashion is when you see an army, navy, or air force officer in uniform. Wearing something that changes how you feel and who you are—that’s powerful.”

He traced his early fascination with clothing back to his childhood, recalling how his grandfather’s army uniform left a lasting impression on him. “That was my first real fashion inspiration—the crispness, the dignity, the timelessness of it all.”

On the acting front, Brar is gearing up for his return to the screen in Amazon’s upcoming series Ma Ka Sum, starring alongside Mona Singh. Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, the drama follows a 19-year-old math prodigy who creates an algorithm to help find the perfect partner for his single mother. The series also features Angira Dhar and Mihir Ahuja.

Brar was last seen in the Kareena Kapoor Khan-led thriller The Buckingham Murders. (Source: IANS)