Bollywood Roundup: Adah Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, and more…

Adah Sharma Makes Fierce Wildlife Statement on the Ramp

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma turned heads at a recent fashion show, striding down the runway with a sword in hand to raise awareness for wildlife protection.

Known for her bold style and commitment to animal rights, Adah wore a 28 kg dark blue embroidered lehenga as she took on the role of a warrior princess, symbolically defending nature’s most vulnerable creatures. The show’s theme centered on peacocks, and Adah used the sword as a dramatic symbol to ward off threats to wildlife.

“We wanted something theatrical to match the theme,” she said. “Action moves are fashionable, and I loved the warrior look.”

She not only carried the sword but also showed off her strength with swordplay and muscle flexes on the ramp.

On the work front, Adah recently starred in the romantic drama Tumko Meri Kasam, alongside Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, and Ishwak Singh. She will next play the divine role of Devi in an upcoming multilingual film directed by National Award-winner BM Giriraj.

She is also set to appear in the sequel to Chandni Bar and in Reeta Sanyal Season 2.

Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor Her ‘Home’ as They Mark 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating three years of marriage, and the actress marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post calling Ranbir her “home.”

Sharing a rare selfie taken by Ranbir, Alia captioned the post, “Home, always. #Happy3.” The photo showed a glimpse of the couple relaxing together, with Ranbir’s face partially visible.

Family and friends chimed in with love. Neetu Kapoor responded with heart emojis, while Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “The Best Peeps,” and Rhea Kapoor wished them a happy anniversary.

Alia has often called Ranbir her childhood crush, recalling how she fell for him while auditioning for Black, where he was assisting director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She later expressed her desire to marry him during an episode of Koffee with Karan.

Their relationship became public in 2018, a year after they began filming Brahmastra. The couple married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home and welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 the same year.

Next, Alia and Ranbir will reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

Saif Ali Khan on Following Instincts: ‘It’s Very Difficult to Predict Trends’

Mumbai— As the trailer for Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins dropped on Monday, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the unpredictability of Gen Z trends and the importance of staying true to oneself.

“It’s very difficult to predict trends,” Saif said at the launch event. “If you follow your instincts—whether it’s fashion or otherwise—people are more likely to respond. But if you try to guess what others want, you’re bound to fail.”

The upcoming Netflix film stars Saif as Rehan Roy, a suave and strategic thief, and Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh, a calculated mafia boss. The ensemble cast also includes Kunal Kapoor as a relentless detective and Nikita Dutta as Farah, who steals Rehan’s heart.

Producers described Jewel Thief as a stylish, fast-paced heist drama that blends classic thrills with a modern edge. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film marks Marflix Pictures’ streaming debut in partnership with Netflix.

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins premieres April 25 on Netflix.

Shruti Haasan Names Her Kitchen Her Favorite Place to Chill

Mumbai— Actress Shruti Haasan has revealed that her favorite spot to unwind is her “gorgeous concrete kitchen” at home.

The actress shared a video on Instagram, where she’s seen making a refreshing salad with carrots, onions, cucumbers, kimchi water, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been home in my gorgeous concrete kitchen, which is my favorite place to chill,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s also been a while since I made one of these silly recipe videos, which I love doing because I love sharing food and love with the people I meet… Super easy, super healthy, and yummy—especially straight from the fridge!”

On the work front, Shruti will appear alongside superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming action thriller Coolie, set to release worldwide on August 14.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and reportedly, a cameo by Aamir Khan. It will also mark Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj’s reunion after 38 years—the duo last appeared together in the 1986 hit Mr. Bharath.

Sara Ali Khan Shares Candid Family Moments from Switzerland Vacation

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan offered fans a glimpse into her recent family trip to Switzerland, sharing a mix of stunning views and playful moments on social media.

Known for her quirky charm, Sara posted a collection of photos on Instagram, featuring her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. From scenic shots of the Swiss Alps to lighthearted family fun, the images captured the joy of their time together. In one post, she captioned the album simply: “My most green red flag.”

The ‘Simmba’ actress also turned photographer for her brother, snapping candid pictures during the trip. Ibrahim shared the results on his own Instagram, tagging the location as Interlaken. One photo shows him at a restaurant, another captures a sweet sibling moment with Sara, and a third features him posing confidently against the alpine backdrop.

On the work front, Sara is set to appear in Metro… In Dino, an upcoming romantic anthology by Anurag Basu. The ensemble cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is scheduled for release on July 4.

Janhvi Kapoor Tries Tamil in Festive Greeting for Puthandu and Vishu

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared warm wishes for Tamil and Malayalam New Year on Monday, making a sweet attempt to speak in Tamil in a video posted on Instagram.

Dressed in a white silk saree and gold jewelry, the Dhadak star extended greetings for Puthandu and Vishu, saying she felt grateful for the love and encouragement she’s received from her Tamil and Malayali fans.

“Happy Vishu and Happy Puthandu! I hope you have the best year ahead filled with love, prosperity, and happiness. You’ve always made me feel like one of your own, and that means so much. I wouldn’t feel worthy if I didn’t at least try to speak your sweet language,” she wrote, also thanking her Tamil and Malayalam tutors.

Puthandu, celebrated on April 14, marks the Tamil New Year and the beginning of the Chithirai month, while Vishu marks the Malayali New Year and is celebrated with traditional rituals and family gatherings in Kerala and nearby regions.

South Indian stars including Kamal Haasan, Prabhudeva, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, and Mohanlal also took to social media to share festive wishes.

Khushi Kapoor Keeps Sridevi’s Timeless Style Alive

Mumbai– Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, revealed that she still wears her mother’s clothes, keeping her memory alive through fashion.

At a recent fashion event, Khushi said her style has always been inspired by her family, especially her mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor. “I still wear my mom’s and sister’s clothes. I think it’s not about the clothes, but how you wear them,” she shared.

When asked about her biggest fashion influence, Khushi quickly named Janhvi. “Always my big sister,” she said with a smile.

The Archies actress added that fashion is more about self-expression than trends, and vintage pieces can look modern with the right styling.

At the event, Khushi stunned in a red lehenga with intricate sequins and embroidery. Her off-shoulder blouse featured delicate beaded tassels, and the mermaid-cut skirt added an elegant touch.

On the work front, she recently appeared in Nadaaniyan opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, though the film received a mixed response. Khushi made her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and later starred in Loveyapa with Junaid Khan.

Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran to Star in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will team up for Meghna Gulzar’s next directorial venture, Daayra, a crime drama that explores the intersection of crime, punishment, and justice in contemporary society.

Currently in pre-production, Daayra is co-written by Meghna Gulzar, Yash, and Sima. The film follows Gulzar’s recent success with Sam Bahadur and marks her latest collaboration with Junglee Pictures.

Kareena, who celebrates 25 years in Hindi cinema, said, “It’s a dream to be directed by Meghna Gulzar. I’ve admired her work for years, and this story is bold and thought-provoking. Collaborating with Prithviraj is equally exciting.”

Prithviraj added, “The script drew me in instantly. My character is layered, and the film touches on themes that will resonate with many. Working with Meghna and Kareena will be creatively enriching.”

Director Meghna Gulzar said the story pushes audiences to reflect on the society and institutions they live within. “Exploring the greys within the black and white of justice was both challenging and exciting,” she said.

Kareena also announced the film on Instagram, calling Meghna one of the finest directors and Prithviraj “magnificent.” (Source: IANS)